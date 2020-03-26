Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Thursday

Get hooked

crochet: Who doesn’t like crochet? Coasters, pouches, shrugs, shawls and shopping bags — everything looks good in it. This 21-day lockdown may be a good time to bring out all those colourful threads. Head to this blog called Sigoni Macaroni to learn how to pick the right hook and explore various patterns.

Friday

A clean act

Hacks: If the Monica Geller in you is always on the lookout for innovative ways to clean up the house (and others’ too), check out this video of 25-odd ways to speed up your cleaning routine. For example, make these mop slippers that clean the floor while you walk.

Saturday

Sow the seeds

Gardening: If the lockdown has taught us anything, it is to be self-reliant. Taking a cue from this, you could start your own vegetable garden in the backyard or in the balcony. PhD student Ekta Chaudhary provides tutorials on picking seeds, making colourful pots, doing up different rooms with plants, and making your home greener on her channel Garden Up. You can start gardening by growing herbs such as basil, oregano, chives, etc and then move on to bottle gourd, beans and more. The videos

are divided season-wise so you know which vegetables to grow when.

Sunday

Jazz up your home

Craft After you’re done cleaning the house, it may be a good idea to also rejig a few corners so that you are all set for a get-together once the lockdown ends. Mumbai-based Mridul Sharma has some tricks up her sleeve that make use of things that are available at home. These include cushion covers, plant holders and pom pom shawls.

Also check out

. Indian start-up Guvi that was incubated in IIT Madras is offering free courses on coding and AI.

. Brush up your photography skills as Professional Photographers of America has opened up more than 1,100 courses to people across the globe for free.

. Try your hand at making essential oils and learn about their benefits at this online workshop on Friday.

