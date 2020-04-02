Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Thursday

Jigsaw on the web

Puzzle: Exercise your brain a bit during this lockdown with a jigsaw puzzle by The Heritage Lab and CSMVS based on The Feeding Parrot by Pestonji Bomanji. Put up the results on your social media for some cheer.

Log on to instagram.com/theheritagelab

Friday

All for a laugh

Comedy: Even in these times, comedy isn’t too far and you can get your share of laughs. Tune in to live acts at 10 pm by The Comedy Club every day that feature upcoming acts and some well-known ones like Neville Shah and Sumaira Shaikh. Laugh like no one’s watching.

Log on to instagram.com/thatcomedyclub/

Saturday

Live on your couch

Theatre: As theatres world over are using the web to reach out to their audiences, Asmita Theatre Group has curated a Quarantine Theatre Festival. Every evening at 7 pm, they webcast a play from their archives for a live audience. The set-up is akin to a theatre, and some of the plays cast so far have been Mahesh Dattani’s Final Solutions and Tara, and other works like Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamya Nahi and Hanush. They plan to live cast these plays on YouTube too over the weekend and host a college theatre festival with live shows at 12 pm every day.

Log on to facebook.com/AsmitaTheatre and YouTube

Art comes home

Concert: Living Room Kutcheri, the home concert series that recently opened its doors in a Bandra East home is now taking the Instagram TV route, too. Available here will be their archives from Bangalore shows that include classical and indie music, dance and storytelling. Up for viewing today will be a baul performance by Shanthi Priya. Also, look out for performance medleys they plan to add.

Log on to instagram.com/thelivingroomkutcheri

Also check out

. For your indie fix: Catch singer-songwriter Dhruv Vishwanath in a live concert online.

Log on to facebook.com/SocialOffline/

. For the travel buff: Now, travel virtually too with a new series, Wonders of India that begins with exploring Bhimbetka in Madhya Pradesh.

Log on to livehistoryindia.com

. For your desi cultural fix: Explore aspects of Indian heritage through this video fest.

Log on to Sahapedia on YouTube

