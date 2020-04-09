Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Thursday

Gallery on the go

Art: Carpe Arte, a community project that helps one access contemporary art, is taking its Art Night Thursday session online. Visit 11 galleries in Colaba and preview upcoming shows.

Log on to @carpearteofficial on Instagram at 6 pm

Friday

Going green

Learn: If you've been looking for ways to switch to a zero-waste lifestyle, it's wiser to adapt to it with informed vision. Join a 30-day course to be aware about research, interviews with experts, and several

DIY tips and ideas for a smooth transition.

Log on to barenecessities.in

Cost Rs 999

Saturday

Girls' night out

Theatre: The cast of the play Dekh Behen, which brought to life the big fat Delhi wedding through the eyes of five bridesmaids, is back. Seven of the women — Tahira Nath, Dilshad Edibam, Mithila Palkar, Prerna Chawla, Astha Arora, Zayn Marie Khan and Lisha Bajaj — will perform monologues that you can live-stream. “Arora is doing a piece on new marriage, Chawla will talk about having OCD and dealing with the lockdown, Palkar is doing a piece by playwright Neil LaBute, Khan's monologue is a nostalgic one on life in a convent hostel, and so on,” shared Akarsh Khurana of Akvarious Productions.

Log on to @akvariouslive on Instagram at 7 pm

Sunday

Take the mic

Attend: Miss open mic nights and meeting new people? Untold Tales, a platform for storytelling, poetry, music and comedy, is hosting a virtual open mic this Sunday. Log on to meet new people or perform that set you've been working on. While there is no fee involved, if you wish to donate, your contribution will go towards COVID-19 relief work.

Call 8668898048

Also check out

. For the artist: Set yourself up for a sketching challenge by the Mumbai Chapter of the Indian Society of Landscape Architects.

Log on to @isola.mumbai on Instagram

. Housie time: So what if you can't step out for your fix of housie? Grab a drink and join the game online.

Log on to @strangerandsons on Instagram

. Little chefs: No better time than now to teach your child some basic, heat-free cooking.

Log on to karnival.com

