Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Thursday

Tribute to the bard

Theatre: On William Shakespeare’s death anniversary, theatre group Guild of the Goat will put up a 30-minute performance, Trippingly on the Tongue, in association with CSMVS.

Time 5 pm

Log on to @csmvsmumbai on Instagram

Friday

Talking fashion

Listen: In the mood for an interview? Quarancharity, a fund-raising initiative, is hosting a virtual session with designer Manish Malhotra, where he will be in conversation with author Sujata Assomull.

Log on to quarancharity.ketto.org

Cost Rs 1,200

Saturday

With the maestros

Music: If you are missing live concerts, we’ve got you covered. Sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee has been conducting a series called Brave New World, where he live streams interviews with fellow musicians from across the country. Next up is a conversation with percussionist Taufiq Qureshi where the duo will discuss music and talk about how the arts industry is adapting to this crisis.

Time 5 pm

Log on to insider.in

Sunday

Back to the stage

Dance: If you’re a fan of the performing arts, then National Centre for the Performing Arts’ (NCPA) digital series could well be your jam. In its third week, the NCPA@home series has lined up videos and content from the centre’s extensive archival library that you can watch at home. This Sunday, catch a Bharatanatyam presentation, called Kala-Time, by award-winning Indian classical dancer and choreographer Malavika Sarukkai. The performance originally featured at the NCPA ADD ART Festival last year will now be available for you to watch from the comfort of your couch.

Log on to NCPA on YouTube

