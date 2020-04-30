Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Thursday

All that jazz

Music: Join a celebration on International Jazz Day through video performances by 75 artistes from USA, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Germany, UK and more including saxophonist and vocalist Camille Thurman.

Log on to NCPA@home on YouTube

Friday

Adult fun

Comedy: Catch stand-up comic Atul Khatri, known for his shows like Daddy Cool in his new special, The 10 PM Show, where he talks about his experiences including his sex life.

Time 10 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 499

Saturday

Dramatic beginnings

kids: Always felt your kid had a theatrical streak? Here's your chance to help them hone their skills despite the lockdown situation. Designed for children between the age of four and 13, Raell Padamsee's Ace (Academy for Creative Expression) has launched Lockdown Fun with Drama, an activity-filled online class for young ones spread over four sessions, every Saturday. They will learn language skills, character development and positive attitude formation while staying engaged through the otherwise monotonous days.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Call 9320130013

Cost Rs 1,200 onwards

Sunday

Reading for all

volunteer: Here's an opportunity to help spread the joy of reading. Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, a Bangalore-based NGO invites volunteers to record audio books for its digital library. You will be familiarised with the software and assigned a book. The audio books will be used by the visually impaired and those with learning disabilities.

Log on to samarthanamtrust.org

Email library@samarthanam.org

Also check out

. For the music lover: Catch vocalist and bassist Behram Siganporia of Best Kept Secret play covers, old favourites and originals.

On May 1, 10 pm

Log on to @olivemumbai on Instagram

. For a touch of magic: Experience a mind reading and mentalism session by Karan Singh at home, as he reveals your hidden secrets.

On May 1 and 2, 8 pm

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 353

