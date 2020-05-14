Mid-day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Thursday

Notes of relief

Music: If you’re reeling from mid-week blues, we have you covered. Pasbaan-e-Adaab, a socio-cultural platform, is organising a digital concert by Indian classical and Urdu ghazal singer Gayatri Sapre Dhavale who will belt out classics by Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Faiyyaz Hashmi among others.

Log on to @baaneadabofficial on Facebook

Friday

Birding away

Learn: Nature is getting a chance to heal itself, and if you are one of those Mumbaikars who’s taken to discovering birds, then sign up for this birding workshop by Wildnest to sharpen

your skills.

Call 9967056674 to register

Saturday

Playback time

Watch: This is a good time to pick up new skills. Actors Collective & Lahe Lahe will be conducting an online performer’s playback theatre workshop. The 15-hour workshop will be held by playback theatre artiste Rajesh PI. Founded by Jonathan Fox & Jo Salas in the ’70s, playback theatre is a global movement today. Playback theatre is an original form of improvisational theatre in which audience members tell stories from their lives and watch them enacted on the spot. The workshop will employ tools like art, journaling, improv and creative visualisation.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 1,299

Sunday

Be a ludo champ

Play:Remember Ludo — the all-essential travel accessory that we had to pack on trips? The game has now moved online has been one of the most played ones in the past one and a half months. Join this online game of Ludo being hosted by Kasa Kai Mumbai to compete with strangers and in the process, maybe make a new friend or two amid the lockdown. All you need to do is download the Ludo King app and register on the link below.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 100

For some laughs: Join comedian Garv Malik on this online show Sab Mohmaya Hai where he shares funny life lessons.

Log on to insider.in

For the puzzle wiz: Beat the boredom by learning to solve the Rubik’s cube with mentor Niten Mukesh and sharpen different cognitive skills.

Log on to allevents.in

For the baker: Learn to make the most of what's in your fridge at an online baking workshop.

Call 8306363530

