Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Thursday

Perfectly poised

Self: Attend a grooming session with make-up and hair artist Komal Vasa where you can learn about routine skin care and base makeup, as well as applying eyeshadow, liner, blush and lip stick.

Time 3 pm to 4 pm

Call 9664555887

Cost Rs 449

Friday

Green growth

Nature: Now is the perfect time to convert your balcony, terrace or window grill into an organic hub for growing leafy vegetables, root crops, creepers and bush vegetables. This workshop will teach you the ropes of kitchen gardening.

Time pm to 4.30 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 550

Saturday

Frame fix

Cause: Staying in doesn't mean that you can't capture the outside world. Join free live webinars by photographer Girish Menon who will introduce you to the basic techniques while also offering live demos. You can learn how to capture water splashes and wildlife as well as food. Each session is followed by a Q and A round and entry is limited to 100 participants, granted on a first-come-first serve basis.

Till June 27, 4 pm

Message 9820424070

Free

Sunday

Laughter carnival

Comedy: What could be better than waking up laughing on a Sunday morning? Start the day on a happy note as five talented comics put up a show for you. Hosted by Sumedh Natu, the virtual gig conducted on the Zoom app features Sriraam Padmanabhan, Gautham Govindan, Aneesh Ayyappan and Jeeya Sethi. With the variety of themes these comedians have delved into and their diverse backgrounds, expect jokes on anything under the sun. They also claim that the show is a great way to "get over your Saturday night hangover."

Time 10.30 am to 11.30 am

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 200

. For kids: A financial literacy workshop will teach kids aged four to 16 concepts like savings and assets.

ON June 14, 4 pm to 5.30 pm

Call 9562084302 (for details)

. For poetry lovers: Attend an unfiltered open mic.

On Today, 8.30 pm to 10.30 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 100

