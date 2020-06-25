Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Thursday

Reel time

Films: Catch award-winning films like Mukti Bhawan, Lo Sum Choe Sum, 48 Years: Silent Dictator and more on the Dharamshala International Film Festival’s viewing room for free.

Log on to diff.co.in/viewing-room/

Friday

Make-up hacks

Learn: Crushed over Kareena Kapoor’s make-up and styling in the song Tareefan? Beauty expert Dolphin Saxena will decode her look and share some handy tips on getting make-up right, for when you’re ready to step out again.

Time 2 pm

Log on to boxengage.com

Saturday

A natural fix

Clean: By now, we all know that more time spent at home means more cleaning. But most bleaches and cleaners tend to be harmful. Can you use natural ingredients instead? Yes. Bio-enzymes are pocket- and eco-friendly cleaners made by fermenting fruit peels, jaggery/brown sugar and water over a period of 30 to 90 days. Join this workshop to learn about them and make your own.

Log on to insider.in

Sunday

Into the wild

Walkthrough: The Natural History section at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) was formed with the intention of increasing awareness about our surrounding flora and fauna. So, if you’ve been craving for your annual summer safari in the jungle, head to a virtual walkthrough instead and learn about mammals, birds, fish, amphibians and invertebrates, and their natural habitat.

Log on to CSMVS on Google Arts and Culture

Cost Rs 300

