Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Thursday

Who’s the best?

Comedy: In a face-off, comedians Abish Mathew and Kaneez Surka compete to convince the audience that they are indeed the best through a series of themed questions.

Time 10 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 200

Friday

Live and loud

Music: In its third edition, AntiSocial Live Sessions, The Scene, will feature Sohail Arora of Krunk in collaboration with Studio Moebius for an audio treat with visual elements right at your home through streaming platforms.

Time 10 pm

Log on to Social Offline on YouTube

Saturday

A story of languages

Theatre: Directed and co-written by Akriti Singh with Shaurya Agarwal, Bol, a play by theatre group Storia Senza Storia begins with a woman arriving at the show after consuming poison. The story that follows with comedy, poetry and prose, takes you through the evolution of languages in the country from the ancient Brij and Maithili to Urdu and all the way to Internet meme culture.

Time 4 pm

Log on to @mumbaitheatreguide on Instagram

Sunday

Make your poee

Learn: Do you love the texture of the Goan bread, poee? Learn how to make your own with chef Hussain Shahzad of O Pedro Mumbai in this online demo class. Once you sign up for the class, everything that goes into making a poee is delivered to you in a parcel.

Time 4 pm

Log on to @opedromumbai on Instagram for registrations

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news