Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Thursday

A walk down history

Talk: Find out what “swaraj” meant to scholar and politician Dadabhai Naoroji at a discussion between Dinyar Patel from SP Jain Institute of Management and Sven Beckert of Harvard University.

Time 6.30 pm

Log on to bit.ly/2VH3yuS to register

Friday

Story time

Watch: Learn about the ancient tradition of kaavad katha and listen to theatre practitioner Akshay Gandhi pull out some stories from the kaavad box at this session, titled Avow-Tales and Talk by TabooDana.

Time 6.30 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 299

Saturday

Frames from the deep sea

Photography: Underwater photography opens up a whole new universe — one where you get to meet exquisite marine species and introduce them to the world through your images. At a webinar conducted by noted marine photographer Digant Desai, you can learn to capture the perfect frame. He will also touch upon the choice of equipment as well as the laws of light underwater.

Time 10 am onwards

Log on to dcpexpeditions.com

Cost Rs 3,000

Sunday

Bolly beats

Dance: Play a Bollywood dance number and be sure to get your spirits high. So, shake a leg at a Bollywood dance workshop that will also help improve your muscular strength, endurance, and aerobic and motor fitness.

Time 6 pm to 7 pm

Log on to kasakaimumbai.com

Cost Rs 199

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news