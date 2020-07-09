Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday
If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Thursday
A walk down history
Talk: Find out what “swaraj” meant to scholar and politician Dadabhai Naoroji at a discussion between Dinyar Patel from SP Jain Institute of Management and Sven Beckert of Harvard University.
Time 6.30 pm
Log on to bit.ly/2VH3yuS to register
Friday
Story time
Watch: Learn about the ancient tradition of kaavad katha and listen to theatre practitioner Akshay Gandhi pull out some stories from the kaavad box at this session, titled Avow-Tales and Talk by TabooDana.
Time 6.30 pm
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 299
Saturday
Frames from the deep sea
Photography: Underwater photography opens up a whole new universe — one where you get to meet exquisite marine species and introduce them to the world through your images. At a webinar conducted by noted marine photographer Digant Desai, you can learn to capture the perfect frame. He will also touch upon the choice of equipment as well as the laws of light underwater.
Time 10 am onwards
Log on to dcpexpeditions.com
Cost Rs 3,000
Sunday
Bolly beats
Dance: Play a Bollywood dance number and be sure to get your spirits high. So, shake a leg at a Bollywood dance workshop that will also help improve your muscular strength, endurance, and aerobic and motor fitness.
Time 6 pm to 7 pm
Log on to kasakaimumbai.com
Cost Rs 199
