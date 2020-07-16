Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Thursday

Feeling funny

Laugh: Earlier, before the pandemic, comedy open-mics were city-specific. But now, people can participate from across the country online, as will happen at Airplane Mode, a virtual open-mic starring Rahul Dua.

Time 9 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 149

Friday

Musically yours

Music: Tune in to a new online property called The Musicals, that seeks to give independent musicians a platform to express their art. The first episode features Bhrigu Sahni, known for finger-picking style of playing the guitar.

Time 7.30 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 250

Saturday

In search of joy

Theatre: Every Brilliant Thing is an intimate story that revolves around love, life, family and mental health. A seven-year-old makes a list of things to cheer his mum up in the hospital. Directed by Quasar Thakore Padamsee and performed by Vivek Madan, check out the digital version of this moving piece.

Time 6 pm to 7 pm

Log on to Kasakaimumbai.com

Cost Rs 199

Sunday

Best of both worlds

Food: From the classic Candolim midnight beef stew, fiery tofu, Burmese bhel, khao suey to an all-new coconut tres leche, O Pedro is offering a double dose of sunshine by collaborating with Goan restaurant Bomras for a delivery-only menu. The chefs are collaborating to follow menus from Goa over Zoom. Let distinct Burmese influences from regional cuisines of China, India, Laos and Thailand feed your wanderlust soul.

Till July 22, 12 pm to 8pm

Call 9930552561

