Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Thursday

Just for gags

Comedy: Whether you like it or not, turning 30 is a big deal for many people. And that’s what comedians and 30-somethings Abbas Momin (in pic), Jeeya Sethi, Rupali Tyagi and Shahan Karanjia, will make fun of this week in an online gig.

Time 6.30 pm log on to

Bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 100

Friday

Going back to the roots

Nature: The pandemic is far from over, and nobody can predict when we will be able to enjoy the sight of the verdant outdoor spaces, in the city or beyond, the same way ever again. But you can recreate the same experience at home by nurturing house plants. Learn the ropes at a workshop by Nature First, a horticulture consultancy, that will also offer you a practical demonstration on growing indoor foliage and air purifying plants.

Time 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm

Call 9326166338

Cost Rs 500

Saturday

Capturing cuisines

Photography: Clicking aesthetic pictures is key in the Instagram age. And a food photography workshop has got you covered with concepts such as shooting with manual settings, lighting and deconstruction.

Time 6.30 pm to 10.30 pm

Log on to dcpexpeditions.com

Cost Rs 2,500

Sunday

Do it like Dippy

Beauty: Deepika Padukone’s red carpet make-up looks have wowed people across the globe. So, if you wish to glam up like her, make-up artist Hia S has got a few tricks up her sleeve, which she will show at a live virtual session with Kasa Kai Mumbai. Ensure you have a steady Internet connection and required products prior to registration.

Time 5 pm

Log on to kasakaimumbai.com

Cost Rs 199

