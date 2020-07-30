Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Thursday

Whiff of things

Listen: Smells have a way of conjuring up old memories, isn’t it? Tune into this session hosted by Tuoksu-The Smell Project, where storyteller Usha Venkatraman will narrate an Australian tale that is all about sensory experiences leading to our memory.

Time 7 pm

Log on to @thesmellproject on Facebook

Free

Friday

Quizzical weekend

Comedy: What’s better than laughing with comedians? Watching them battle each other in a quiz contest. Catch 32 of them field over 300 questions by Kumar Varun in the Kvizzing With The Comedians tournament.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 199 onwards

Saturday

Shadow play

Learn:At a time when it’s difficult to think up new ways to keep kids entertained, check out an interactive puppetry session, where they will learn how light and shadow can be used to further their imagination. The workshop will also help them in improving their cognitive and fine motor skills.

Time 5 pm

Log on to bit.ly/318hpML

Free

Sunday

Fer-meant to be

Health: Fermentation not only has health benefits, but also helps preserve food. In this workshop by Laura Christie Khanna, owner of The Odd Gumnut Permaculture Farm in Panchgani, learn hacks to get basics like sauerkraut, kimchi and ginger beer right.

Time 3.30 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 499 onwards

