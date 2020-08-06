Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday
If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Thursday
Plate of goodies
Food: India's largest gourmet festival World on a Plate is back. Channelise your inner master chef with specially-curated DIY kits and get cooking with top chefs like Ranveer Brar and Vicky Ratnani, among others.
Time All day
Log on to bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 350
Friday
It's party time
Event: Get ready for a virtual house party like never before. Underneath your roof, in the virtual presence of your best friends, celebrate Friday night with the Supermoon House Party. Unwind and enjoy live performances by top artistes like DIVINE, Prateek Kuhad, Raftaar, Sorabh Pant, among others without spending a rupee. Grab a pint of beer and slide into the weekend with your homies in style.
Time 7 pm onwards
Log on to insider.in
Saturday
Laugh with Vir
Comedy: With a brand new series of comedy gigs live from his living room, stand-up guru Vir Das is all set to tickle your funny bone. What's more, your laughter will also help raise funds for those in need.
Time 7 pm
Log on to bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 499
Sunday
Eco-friendly Bappa
Learn: As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, sculpt your own version of an eco-friendly bappa using clay. Sign up for a step-by-step workshop by city-based Savita Gopalakrishnan of Urbankala.
Time 3 pm
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 499
Keep scrolling to read more news
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe