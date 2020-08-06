Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Thursday

Plate of goodies

Food: India's largest gourmet festival World on a Plate is back. Channelise your inner master chef with specially-curated DIY kits and get cooking with top chefs like Ranveer Brar and Vicky Ratnani, among others.

Time All day

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 350

Friday

It's party time

Event: Get ready for a virtual house party like never before. Underneath your roof, in the virtual presence of your best friends, celebrate Friday night with the Supermoon House Party. Unwind and enjoy live performances by top artistes like DIVINE, Prateek Kuhad, Raftaar, Sorabh Pant, among others without spending a rupee. Grab a pint of beer and slide into the weekend with your homies in style.

Time 7 pm onwards

Log on to insider.in

Saturday

Laugh with Vir

Comedy: With a brand new series of comedy gigs live from his living room, stand-up guru Vir Das is all set to tickle your funny bone. What's more, your laughter will also help raise funds for those in need.

Time 7 pm

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 499

Sunday

Eco-friendly Bappa

Learn: As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, sculpt your own version of an eco-friendly bappa using clay. Sign up for a step-by-step workshop by city-based Savita Gopalakrishnan of Urbankala.

Time 3 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 499

