Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Thursday

A magical evening

Learn: We could all do with some magic to dispel the gloom around us, isn’t it? While a Patronus may not be possible, Bengaluru-based magician Sharan Kuttappa, in a 30-day programme, will teach you cool tricks and how to use the craft as a communication tool.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 699

Friday

Grain of health

Cook: If you have been thinking of switching to a healthier diet, consider eating brown rice. In an online class with Sharan India, an instructor will teach you how it can be used to make delicious recipes, including noodles, no-knead bread, stuffed baked peppers and rolls.

Time 7 pm

Log on to sharan-india.org

Cost Rs 750

Saturday

Late night shenanigans

Comedy: Tune into this online show called The Best of Thirst Trap, put together by comedians Abbas Momin, Kajol Srinivasan, Shahan Karanjia, Andy Reghu and Sriram Padmanabhan. The hour-long show will have Srinivasan play a ‘chief sexecutive officer’, Momin, a ‘pansensual’, Reghu, a ‘sensual brahmachari’...and you get the drift, right?

Time 10.30 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 150

Sunday

Virtual avian walk

Watch: The Carambolim wetlands in Goa are a bird and bio-diversity area. Even if you can’t head there, spot migratory birds, resident species and marsh crocodiles from your couch on a bird tour by India Heritage Walks.

Time 10 am

Log on to insider.in

Free

