Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday
If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Thursday
A magical evening
Learn: We could all do with some magic to dispel the gloom around us, isn’t it? While a Patronus may not be possible, Bengaluru-based magician Sharan Kuttappa, in a 30-day programme, will teach you cool tricks and how to use the craft as a communication tool.
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 699
Friday
Grain of health
Cook: If you have been thinking of switching to a healthier diet, consider eating brown rice. In an online class with Sharan India, an instructor will teach you how it can be used to make delicious recipes, including noodles, no-knead bread, stuffed baked peppers and rolls.
Time 7 pm
Log on to sharan-india.org
Cost Rs 750
Saturday
Late night shenanigans
Comedy: Tune into this online show called The Best of Thirst Trap, put together by comedians Abbas Momin, Kajol Srinivasan, Shahan Karanjia, Andy Reghu and Sriram Padmanabhan. The hour-long show will have Srinivasan play a ‘chief sexecutive officer’, Momin, a ‘pansensual’, Reghu, a ‘sensual brahmachari’...and you get the drift, right?
Time 10.30 pm
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 150
Sunday
Virtual avian walk
Watch: The Carambolim wetlands in Goa are a bird and bio-diversity area. Even if you can’t head there, spot migratory birds, resident species and marsh crocodiles from your couch on a bird tour by India Heritage Walks.
Time 10 am
Log on to insider.in
Free
Keep scrolling to read more news
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe