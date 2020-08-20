Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Thursday

Gender bender

Talk: Gender matters. So does culture. A talk this weekend will dissect how these issues should be taken forward in the post-pandemic world. It features author Hanif Kureshi, activist Durga Gawde and visual artist Rithika Merchant, among others.

Time 6 pm onwards

Call 9820155297

Friday

Laugh away

Comedy: Take a break from all your daily chores, sit back, and have a laugh. It’s needed. The more we laugh, the more we grow. Stand-up comedians Punya Arora and Siddharth Sudhakar will try and make sure they tickle your funny bone this weekend. Take some time off to let off some steam.

Time 10 pm

Cost Rs 150

Saturday

Three is love, not a crowd

Theatre: Two people who have been betrothed to each other for decades are going to narrate three stories of love written by Ismat Chughtai, titled Teen Ishqiya Afsaane (Three Love Stories). The two are Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, and their daughter, Heeba, will join them. Catch stalwarts of theatre

read plays that a legendary writer penned decades ago.

Time 7 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 499

Sunday

Street eat

Food: When was the last time you ate a vada pav? In case you’re craving the Mumbai street food staple at a time when it’s scarce, ring the number listed below since the eatery is delivering what it’s named ‘ek number vada pav’.

Time 10 pm

At All Social outlets

Log on to swiggy.com

