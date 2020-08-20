Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday
Thursday
Gender bender
Talk: Gender matters. So does culture. A talk this weekend will dissect how these issues should be taken forward in the post-pandemic world. It features author Hanif Kureshi, activist Durga Gawde and visual artist Rithika Merchant, among others.
Time 6 pm onwards
Call 9820155297
Friday
Laugh away
Comedy: Take a break from all your daily chores, sit back, and have a laugh. It’s needed. The more we laugh, the more we grow. Stand-up comedians Punya Arora and Siddharth Sudhakar will try and make sure they tickle your funny bone this weekend. Take some time off to let off some steam.
Time 10 pm
Logo n to insider.in
Cost Rs 150
Saturday
Three is love, not a crowd
Theatre: Two people who have been betrothed to each other for decades are going to narrate three stories of love written by Ismat Chughtai, titled Teen Ishqiya Afsaane (Three Love Stories). The two are Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, and their daughter, Heeba, will join them. Catch stalwarts of theatre
read plays that a legendary writer penned decades ago.
Time 7 pm
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 499
Sunday
Street eat
Food: When was the last time you ate a vada pav? In case you’re craving the Mumbai street food staple at a time when it’s scarce, ring the number listed below since the eatery is delivering what it’s named ‘ek number vada pav’.
Time 10 pm
At All Social outlets
Log on to swiggy.com
