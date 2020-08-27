Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Thursday

Know it all

Quiz: A quirky quiz will test famous comics on their knowledge of trivia from movies, TV, music, comics and pop culture. Watch Neville Shah, Sonali Thakker and Aditya Daftary battle it out for the victor's crown.

Time 10 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 199

Friday

Camp at home

Music: When it's Friday night, dim the lights. Grab your blanket and a cup of hot cocoa. Slide into the weekend with soulful music and moving anecdotes with Priyankit Jaiswal, whose songs will remind you of a campfire on a wintry night under a starlit sky.

Time 11 pm

Log on tolivelee.in

Cost Rs 99

Saturday

The grand slam

Spoken word: Kommune's National Story Slam steps into its final leg as top storytellers from the country compete to win the championship. Watch these story weavers move hearts, with the panel of judges including Kalki Koechlin, Danish Husain, Sheena Khalid and Tess Joseph, among others.

Time 7 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 199

Sunday

Who's the best?

Comedy: Stand-up comics Sahil Shah and Sapan Verma engage in a war of words with one agenda in mind — to prove they are better than their opponent. Watch the duo in combat mode as they throw a volley of questions around different themes at each other to emerge victorious.

Time 10 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 200

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news