Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Thursday

Chinese cravings

Food: If you while away time thinking about moist, steamed, hot pan-fried noodles and those crunchy lettuce wraps, then you might as well learn to make them at this workshop by chef Rakhee Vaswani.

Time 12.30 pm

Cost Rs 2,000

Friday

Remembering Alkazi

Theatre: A month since theatre icon Ebrahim Alkazi passed away, Ila Arun, KK Raina and Vijay Kashyap will talk about his legacy at an adda hosted by Surnai Theatre and Folk Arts Foundation and Mumbai Theatre Guide.

Time 6 pm

Saturday



Folk artistes Hardeep Singh and Balkar Sidhu

Folked up

Music: From Raazi's Dilbaro to Dhadak's Zingaat, folk music has entered the mainstream via Bollywood. And at this virtual fest, you can learn to appreciate the genre more with artistes like Hardeep Singh and Balkar Sidhu.

Time 7 pm

Cost Rs 99

Sunday

DIY hard

Art: Decoupage is a popular trend in the art world. Join this online workshop by Isha Patwa to learn more about the art, what paints to use, how to get a wrinkle-free effect and more. The organisers will also deliver a DIY decoupage kit to your doorstep.

Time 3 pm

Cost Rs 1,299 (inclusive of the charges for art kit and delivery)

