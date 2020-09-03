Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday
Thursday
Chinese cravings
Food: If you while away time thinking about moist, steamed, hot pan-fried noodles and those crunchy lettuce wraps, then you might as well learn to make them at this workshop by chef Rakhee Vaswani.
Time 12.30 pm
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 2,000
Friday
Remembering Alkazi
Theatre: A month since theatre icon Ebrahim Alkazi passed away, Ila Arun, KK Raina and Vijay Kashyap will talk about his legacy at an adda hosted by Surnai Theatre and Folk Arts Foundation and Mumbai Theatre Guide.
Time 6 pm
Log on to @mumbai-theatreguide on Facebook
Saturday
Folk artistes Hardeep Singh and Balkar Sidhu
Folked up
Music: From Raazi's Dilbaro to Dhadak's Zingaat, folk music has entered the mainstream via Bollywood. And at this virtual fest, you can learn to appreciate the genre more with artistes like Hardeep Singh and Balkar Sidhu.
Time 7 pm
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 99
Sunday
DIY hard
Art: Decoupage is a popular trend in the art world. Join this online workshop by Isha Patwa to learn more about the art, what paints to use, how to get a wrinkle-free effect and more. The organisers will also deliver a DIY decoupage kit to your doorstep.
Time 3 pm
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 1,299 (inclusive of the charges for art kit and delivery)
