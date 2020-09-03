Search

Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Updated: 03 September, 2020 10:55 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Thursday

Chinese cravings
Food: If you while away time thinking about moist, steamed, hot pan-fried noodles and those crunchy lettuce wraps, then you might as well learn to make them at this workshop by chef Rakhee Vaswani.
Time 12.30 pm
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 2,000

Friday

Remembering Alkazi

Remembering Alkazi
Theatre: A month since theatre icon Ebrahim Alkazi passed away, Ila Arun, KK Raina and Vijay Kashyap will talk about his legacy at an adda hosted by Surnai Theatre and Folk Arts Foundation and Mumbai Theatre Guide.
Time 6 pm
Log on to @mumbai-theatreguide on Facebook

Saturday

Folk artistes Hardeep Singh and Balkar Sidhu
Folk artistes Hardeep Singh and Balkar Sidhu

Folked up
Music: From Raazi's Dilbaro to Dhadak's Zingaat, folk music has entered the mainstream via Bollywood. And at this virtual fest, you can learn to appreciate the genre more with artistes like Hardeep Singh and Balkar Sidhu.
Time 7 pm
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 99

Sunday

DIY hard

DIY hard
Art: Decoupage is a popular trend in the art world. Join this online workshop by Isha Patwa to learn more about the art, what paints to use, how to get a wrinkle-free effect and more. The organisers will also deliver a DIY decoupage kit to your doorstep.
Time 3 pm
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 1,299 (inclusive of the charges for art kit and delivery)

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 03 September, 2020 10:04 IST

Tags

mumbai guide

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK