Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Thursday

Mead for home

Drink: Brewed with love by fermenting honey with flavourful fruits, seasonal spices, grains and hops, learn all about the trending sophisticated beverage — mead — from beverage gurus and sommeliers.

Time 7 pm

Log on to www.bo-okmyshow.com

Cost Rs 199

Friday

Art meets lyrics

Music: With rapid verses that pump you up and canvas art that makes your jaw drop, get ready to experience a unique audio-visual trip, as the breakthrough multilingual group of rappers, Swadesi streams straight from the studio and popular graffiti artist Zake creates live digital art, at the same time. Ready to get this party started?

Time 9 pm

Log on to www.insider.in

Cost Rs 100

Saturday

What writers need

Learn: From penning amateur haikus, emotional odes to headcanons, unfinished essays or lengthy work emails, each of us has an unpolished writer in us. But if your dream is to write professionally, whether it’s a novella, short story, screenplays or poetry, don’t miss this session by Sahitya Akademi Award-winning author, Jerry Pinto.

Time 11 am

Log on to www.bo-okmyshow.com

Cost Rs 1,999

Sunday

Run for Scooby-Doo

Pet Care: Celebrate iconic cartoon character Scooby-Doo’s 51st birthday with The Scooby-Dooby-Doo Virtual Run, where you take your doggo on a 1-to-5 km walk or run in your compound, park or terrace. Follow lockdown rules and don’t forget to pamper your furry companion with treats.

Time 5 am

Log on to www.tow-nscript.com

Cost Rs 199

