Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday
If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Thursday
Mead for home
Drink: Brewed with love by fermenting honey with flavourful fruits, seasonal spices, grains and hops, learn all about the trending sophisticated beverage — mead — from beverage gurus and sommeliers.
Time 7 pm
Log on to www.bo-okmyshow.com
Cost Rs 199
Friday
Art meets lyrics
Music: With rapid verses that pump you up and canvas art that makes your jaw drop, get ready to experience a unique audio-visual trip, as the breakthrough multilingual group of rappers, Swadesi streams straight from the studio and popular graffiti artist Zake creates live digital art, at the same time. Ready to get this party started?
Time 9 pm
Log on to www.insider.in
Cost Rs 100
Saturday
What writers need
Learn: From penning amateur haikus, emotional odes to headcanons, unfinished essays or lengthy work emails, each of us has an unpolished writer in us. But if your dream is to write professionally, whether it’s a novella, short story, screenplays or poetry, don’t miss this session by Sahitya Akademi Award-winning author, Jerry Pinto.
Time 11 am
Log on to www.bo-okmyshow.com
Cost Rs 1,999
Sunday
Run for Scooby-Doo
Pet Care: Celebrate iconic cartoon character Scooby-Doo’s 51st birthday with The Scooby-Dooby-Doo Virtual Run, where you take your doggo on a 1-to-5 km walk or run in your compound, park or terrace. Follow lockdown rules and don’t forget to pamper your furry companion with treats.
Time 5 am
Log on to www.tow-nscript.com
Cost Rs 199
Keep scrolling to read more news
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe