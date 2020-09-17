Search

Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Updated: 17 September, 2020 12:19 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Thursday

Tunes for the soul
Music: Witness Rajasthan's rich Sufi music live at a gig by vocalist and instrumen-talist Habib Khan Langa and the troupe Folk Sufi Rajasthan. Plug in your headphones for the best experience.
Time 6 pm
Log on to boxen-gage.com

Friday

Give and gain

Cause: There's never been a better time to lend a helping hand than now. Attend a fundraiser that offers an eclectic range of collectibles that hope to find a new home. The sale proceeds will go towards COVID-related relief efforts.
Till September 22
Log on to securegiving.net

Saturday

Funny ride

Comedy: Vent your frustration at a live comedy event that is themed around hate. The show brings together comedians from India and the United States, including Pavitra Shetty, Deep Chhabria, Ever Mainard and Steph Tolev.
Time 8 pm
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 250

Sunday

Smooth moves

Dance: Cha-cha, a dance form that originated in Cuba, is defined by small steps and the swaying of hips. Learn the ropes at an online workshop conducted by Mumbai Jivesters. The best part? You don't need a partner, and even if you have one, discounts for couples and groups can be availed of.
Time 4.30 pm
Call 982034-4010
Cost Rs 00

First Published: 17 September, 2020 10:25 IST

