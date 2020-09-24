Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Thursday

Past forward

watch: Baghdadi Jews are said to have first arrived in India at Surat in the 18th century, and soon spread to other places. Learn more about this fascinating community at the online book launch of The Baghdadi Jews of India, edited by Shalva Weil, in conversation with Jewish scholar Dr Jael Silliman.

Time 4 pm

Log on to Oxford Bookstores on Facebook

Free

Friday

Laughing matter

Comedy: Atul Khatri is a senior stand-up artiste in the comedy circuit, and his latest show will reflect that. The 10 pm Show involves Khatri extracting humour from his life experiences. Be warned. There's a fair bit of adult humour since the comedian will also talk about his sex life, meaning the show comes with a 'parental advisory' label.

Time 10 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 499

Saturday

Music to the ears

Music: Catch a cross-border classical music concert that features performers from India and Bangladesh. The virtual gig features artistes including sitar player Kalyanjit Das, tabla

player Shubhankar Banerjee and vocalist Kaushiki Chakraborty.

Time 8 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 300

Sunday

A meal on wheels

Eat: Hundo Pizza is a digital-first and drive-through venture located in Bandra West. The idea is to pick up a pizza from the joint and have it in your car, or get it delivered to where your parked vehicle is, while you're out on a drive; you can also order from home. They are now accepting large deliveries across the city.

Time 12.30 pm to 2 am

Call 7506534770

Cost Rs 650 for 2

