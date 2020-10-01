Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Thursday

A British affair

Art: Where do the ideas of colonial identity stem from and how do they translate in contemporary British art? UK-based art historian, Dr Zehra Jumabhoy in a conversation with art critic Girish Shahane will explore the theme, featuring works by artists Yinka Shonibare, among others.

Time 5.30 pm

Log on to Zoom

Free

Friday

In the spotlight

Music: If an unassuming stage is all you need to belt out your raw, unfiltered original compositions or even soul-stirring covers, Hooted1ce is hosting an open mic for singer-songwriters and musicians. It's time to emerge from the shadows and let music lovers experience your talent centre-stage.

Time 9 pm

Cost Rs 69

Log on to insider.in

Saturday

Kids, let's cook it up

Food: Give the ungodly working hours and never-ending homework a break. This weekend, don your apron and turn your little one into your sous-chef. A flame-less cooking class will teach you easy child-friendly recipes that you can devour, using common kitchen tools and readily available ingredients at home.

Time 4 pm

Log on to Kids Planet Food on Facebook

Free

Sunday

India must know

Quiz: How did Rakesh Sharma save Burma from outer space? Where is the fishing village where people carried rockets on bicycles? The Great India Quiz is back with another round of cool trivia around India hosted by quizmaster Navin Jayakumar.

Time 3.45 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 199

