Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday
If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Thursday
Tune into dramebaazi
Theatre: Let your little one soak in the joys of performances with the Lila Theatre Arts Festival’s fun-filled skill-building sessions, theatre games, music, dance and a lot more. The festival will help children explore body confidence, critical problem-solving skills, discipline and empathy.
Time 4 pm
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 349 onwards
Friday
Laugh out loud
Comedy: He’s in a relation-ship now and has a four-legged furry companion. Yet, nothing seems to have changed about the 30-something man-child who refuses to grow up. He dodges responsibilities and spends most of his time on his PlayStation. Listen to him whine on Bachche Ka Kutta by Karunesh Talwar.
Time 7 pm
Log on to bookmy-show.com
Cost Rs 499
Saturday
Chithra takes stage
Music: From Carnatic music to Hindustani classical, and devotional tunes to Bollywood tracks, veteran playback singer KS Chithra has covered it all. Tune in to hear her much-needed melodious and calming vocals.
Time 8 pm
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 199
Sunday
This is their creed
Stream: Get ready for a virtual concert like never before as the country’s front-running indie band, Indus Creed, takes the virtual stage for what promises to be a pulsating gig. With studio-quality sound and lights, watch rock music legends Uday Benegal, Mahesh Tinaikar, Zubin Balaporia, Krishna Jhaveri and Jai Row Kavi perform their path-breaking tracks.
Time 8 pm
Cost Rs 199
Log on to insider.in
Keep scrolling to read more news
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe