Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Thursday

Tune into dramebaazi

Theatre: Let your little one soak in the joys of performances with the Lila Theatre Arts Festival’s fun-filled skill-building sessions, theatre games, music, dance and a lot more. The festival will help children explore body confidence, critical problem-solving skills, discipline and empathy.

Time 4 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 349 onwards

Friday

Laugh out loud

Comedy: He’s in a relation-ship now and has a four-legged furry companion. Yet, nothing seems to have changed about the 30-something man-child who refuses to grow up. He dodges responsibilities and spends most of his time on his PlayStation. Listen to him whine on Bachche Ka Kutta by Karunesh Talwar.

Time 7 pm

Log on to bookmy-show.com

Cost Rs 499

Saturday

Chithra takes stage

Music: From Carnatic music to Hindustani classical, and devotional tunes to Bollywood tracks, veteran playback singer KS Chithra has covered it all. Tune in to hear her much-needed melodious and calming vocals.

Time 8 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 199

Sunday

This is their creed

Stream: Get ready for a virtual concert like never before as the country’s front-running indie band, Indus Creed, takes the virtual stage for what promises to be a pulsating gig. With studio-quality sound and lights, watch rock music legends Uday Benegal, Mahesh Tinaikar, Zubin Balaporia, Krishna Jhaveri and Jai Row Kavi perform their path-breaking tracks.

Time 8 pm

Cost Rs 199

Log on to insider.in

