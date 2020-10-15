Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday
If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Thursday
French frames
Films: Spend your time at home productively by acquainting yourself with a new culture. At a month-long online festival, catch some of the best Francophone animated films including features and shorts.
Till October 31
Log on to www.fete-cinema-animation.fr
Friday
Brandy good day
Drinks: If you're a fan of the distilled spirit, here's your chance to know more about it. Brandy maker and founder of Doctor's Brandy Reserve No 1, Amar Bajaj, will conduct a virtual tasting session.
Time 7 pm
Call 9619778984
Cost Rs 1,100
Saturday
Just for gags
Comedy: Work can really wear you down and get you spiralling about it and your career, in general. But this weekend, try and laugh about it instead. Having spent nearly a decade in the corporate sector, comedian Punit Pania is hosting a stand-up show about all things work. So, tune in.
Time 8 pm
Log on to hungamacity.com
Cost Rs 349
Sunday
Verse a shot
Poetry: Begin the new week by engaging in a relaxing art form — poetry. At an open mic hosted by poet Himangini Puri, you can participate by performing your work or listening to others.
Time 6 pm
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 79
