Search

Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Updated: 15 October, 2020 10:39 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Thursday

French frames
Films: Spend your time at home productively by acquainting yourself with a new culture. At a month-long online festival, catch some of the best Francophone animated films including features and shorts.
Till October 31
Log on to www.fete-cinema-animation.fr

Friday

Brandy good day

Brandy good day
Drinks: If you're a fan of the distilled spirit, here's your chance to know more about it. Brandy maker and founder of Doctor's Brandy Reserve No 1, Amar Bajaj, will conduct a virtual tasting session.
Time 7 pm
Call 9619778984
Cost Rs 1,100

Saturday

Just for gags

Just for gags
Comedy: Work can really wear you down and get you spiralling about it and your career, in general. But this weekend, try and laugh about it instead. Having spent nearly a decade in the corporate sector, comedian Punit Pania is hosting a stand-up show about all things work. So, tune in.
Time 8 pm
Log on to hungamacity.com
Cost Rs 349

Sunday

Verse a shot

Verse a shot
Poetry: Begin the new week by engaging in a relaxing art form — poetry. At an open mic hosted by poet Himangini Puri, you can participate by performing your work or listening to others.
Time 6 pm
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 79

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 15 October, 2020 10:30 IST

Tags

mumbai guide

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK