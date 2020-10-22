Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Thursday

Southern songs

Music: Srihari Jagannathan fronts alt-pop act Chennai Street Band. He'll perform a solo set at an online gig that promises to contain intimate and experimental compositions. Tune in to the show to slide into the weekend with tunes that speak to your soul.

Time 7 pm

Log on to Gaana on Play Store

Free

Friday

Non-stop laughter

Comedy: Some people find it difficult to be funny at all. Vivek Muralidharan is the exact opposite. The stand-up comedian has been performing every night for seven weeks now, and he shows no signs of stopping. Catch the artiste in action.

Time 10 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 100

Saturday

A story to tell

Perform: It's said that everyone has a story in them; they just have to find it. Prove that theory right at an open mic for story-telling. Poetry is allowed as well, in case you want to tell your story in verse form. Here's yout chance to uncover the spoken word artiste in you. Drop your inhibitions, grab that pen and get writing.

Time 8 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 29

Sunday

Get social

Attend: We are living in an age when people are building lucrative careers thanks to social media. Join a workshop if you want to up your game in this regard. Siddhant More, founder of the platform Mad Over Marketing, will dish out tips on how to build a strong base of followers, among other things.

Time 1 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 499

