Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Thursday

Finding your groove

Dance: Slide into your dancing shoes. If you want to learn some slick moves, noted choreographer Ashley Lobo and The Danceworx company will train you at a three-day intensive camp with global professionals in genres including jazz, hip-hop, funk and dancehall.

Time 7 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 1,000

Friday

Mystic melodies

Music: The Bauls are wandering minstrels who sing about life, the universe and everything. Witness Raju Das Baul alongside his group, Rangamati Bauls as they take you on a soul-stirring musical journey.

Time 7.30 pm

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Free

Saturday

It's Thai time

Food: Join chef Seefah in her latest session, the Real Thai Class, where she will teach you how to nail the delectable spicy glass noodle salad in vegetarian and non-vegetarian variants, tom saab spicy and tangy soup, and the Panang curry. Grab your apron and chef's hat, and get going.

Time 4 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 1,779

Sunday

DIFF-erently done

Film: The Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) began with the aim of giving local communities from the region a platform to enjoy independent and alternative cinema. Want to spend time watching fresh films spanning an array of themes sitting right here in Mumbai? This is the perfect opportunity.

Time All day

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 799

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news