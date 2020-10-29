Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday
If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy.
Thursday
Finding your groove
Dance: Slide into your dancing shoes. If you want to learn some slick moves, noted choreographer Ashley Lobo and The Danceworx company will train you at a three-day intensive camp with global professionals in genres including jazz, hip-hop, funk and dancehall.
Time 7 pm
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 1,000
Friday
Mystic melodies
Music: The Bauls are wandering minstrels who sing about life, the universe and everything. Witness Raju Das Baul alongside his group, Rangamati Bauls as they take you on a soul-stirring musical journey.
Time 7.30 pm
Log on to bookmyshow.com
Free
Saturday
It's Thai time
Food: Join chef Seefah in her latest session, the Real Thai Class, where she will teach you how to nail the delectable spicy glass noodle salad in vegetarian and non-vegetarian variants, tom saab spicy and tangy soup, and the Panang curry. Grab your apron and chef's hat, and get going.
Time 4 pm
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 1,779
Sunday
DIFF-erently done
Film: The Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) began with the aim of giving local communities from the region a platform to enjoy independent and alternative cinema. Want to spend time watching fresh films spanning an array of themes sitting right here in Mumbai? This is the perfect opportunity.
Time All day
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 799
