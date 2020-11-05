Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Thursday

Game on

Play: The social deduction game Among Us has made waves during the lockdown. Here's a chance to not only play it live on Zoom where you lie straight up to each other's faces, but also have comedian Jeeya Sethi host the event. So, gear up for some laughs.

Time 2 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 99

Friday

Insta party

Music: If you are a person who is all about that nightlife scene, a Juhu-based lounge is throwing a party with DJ Yash Kukreja taking over the console, with safety and hygiene measures in check. And the person who uploads the most number of Instagram stories by tagging their location stands a chance to win something special.

Time 7 pm

Call 7045238390

Saturday

Word it right

write: A good script is key to making a good film or play. An online workshop by playwright Manil Mayank Mishra will not just teach you the ropes of scriptwriting but will also help you learn the art of pitching a story.

Time 4 pm

Log on to clap.center

Cost Rs 299

Sunday

Speak up

Learn: Talking about upskilling, now is a good time to build on your public speaking skills if you've always had the jitters while talking in front of a crowd — be it online or in real life. This one-hour session will offer tips on how to get started. It's time to drop your inhibitions and grab that mic. Learn about the key areas you need to focus on to emerge as a confident orator in any social setting.

Time 7 pm

Cost Rs 100

Log on to bookmyshow.com

