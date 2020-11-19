Mumbai Guide: Make the most of Thursday to Sunday

Thursday

Shuffling around

Dance: School of Shuffle is a four-day interactive workshop aimed at furthering the cause of hip-hop dance in India. Attend the one that dancer Sambo Mukherjee will host, where he will give participants tips on mastering breaking, the technical term for breakdancing.

Time 7 pm onwards

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 199

Friday

Sunning it up

Leisure: In case you’re starved of a vacation but don’t have the time — or willingness — to leave the city, a five-star in Powai has you covered. They are offering a staycation that promises a holiday vibe, complete with a sundowner experience and curated food and drinks.

Log on to linktr.ee/renaiss-ancemum

Cost Rs 7,100 onwards

Saturday

Music to the ears

Gig: Fakira, a Bengali band, is organising its third digital concert ever since the lockdown started, after online gigs became the only respite for artistes and audiences alike. Catch them in action this weekend to see how they have evolved in the digital domain.

Time 8.30 pm

Call 8697973722

Cost Rs 200

Sunday

Wake up and paint with coffee

Art: We all know that coffee is a handy tool to elevate the senses when they are dull. But few people are aware that ground coffee beans are also a useful material for painting pictures. Attend a session where expert Sonam Mishra will teach you how to make different hues from coffee powder, and use those colours to create your own work of art.

Time 11 am

Log on to insider.in

Free

