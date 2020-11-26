Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Thursday

Join a filmy affair

Attend: Celebrate Cinema 2020 festival by Whistling Woods International will bring top names from the industry on one platform. If you're a cinema lover or an aspiring filmmaker — here's your chance to attend celebrity panel discussions, talk world cinema and attend interactive workshops.

Time 8 pm onwards

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 499

Friday

Eat Asian in Powai

Leisure: Powai's all-day dining restaurant, Tiara, is opening up again with a brand-new menu featuring Asian delights like Malaysian popiah, summer vegetable crispy fried spring rolls, twigim, fiery chicken mandu and Korean spicy chicken dumplings among others.

Time 7 am to 12 am

Call 9664465401

Cost Rs 2,000 onwards

Saturday

Take a virtual swim

Learn: Hullabaloo's latest edu-play session will take your little one on a marine adventure. It's time to don your imaginary scuba suits, dive into the ocean and marvel at the beauty of marine mammals, sea turtles, sharks, rays, coral reefs and other treasures.

Time 11 am onwards

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 400

Sunday

Ready for a quiz?

Play: Did you know that Todd Chavez in BoJack Horseman is one of the first openly asexual characters on TV? Or that matchmaker Seema Taparia first appeared in Smriti Mundhra's documentary A Suitable Girl? If you think nobody can beat you on your knowledge of trivia on OTT platforms, participate in India Wants to Know's latest quiz, Skip Intro.

Time 3.45 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 99 onwards

