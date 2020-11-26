Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday
If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Thursday
Join a filmy affair
Attend: Celebrate Cinema 2020 festival by Whistling Woods International will bring top names from the industry on one platform. If you're a cinema lover or an aspiring filmmaker — here's your chance to attend celebrity panel discussions, talk world cinema and attend interactive workshops.
Time 8 pm onwards
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 499
Friday
Eat Asian in Powai
Leisure: Powai's all-day dining restaurant, Tiara, is opening up again with a brand-new menu featuring Asian delights like Malaysian popiah, summer vegetable crispy fried spring rolls, twigim, fiery chicken mandu and Korean spicy chicken dumplings among others.
Time 7 am to 12 am
Call 9664465401
Cost Rs 2,000 onwards
Saturday
Take a virtual swim
Learn: Hullabaloo's latest edu-play session will take your little one on a marine adventure. It's time to don your imaginary scuba suits, dive into the ocean and marvel at the beauty of marine mammals, sea turtles, sharks, rays, coral reefs and other treasures.
Time 11 am onwards
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 400
Sunday
Ready for a quiz?
Play: Did you know that Todd Chavez in BoJack Horseman is one of the first openly asexual characters on TV? Or that matchmaker Seema Taparia first appeared in Smriti Mundhra's documentary A Suitable Girl? If you think nobody can beat you on your knowledge of trivia on OTT platforms, participate in India Wants to Know's latest quiz, Skip Intro.
Time 3.45 pm
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 99 onwards
