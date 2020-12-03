Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Thursday

Moving reality

Dance >> Jainil Mehta from the USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance, Los Angeles, will bring a three-day improvisational dance therapy session. Slide into your comfort wear as music helps you identify and appreciate objects that inspire movement.

Time: 9 pm onwards

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: '1,200

Friday

Funny for real

Comedy >> Zoom shows are great to relieve stress. But they cannot match the energy of a live show at a comedy club. Looking to relive the experience? Head to Khar for a socially distanced show featuring Angad Singh Ranyal (in pic), Jasmeet Singh Bhatia and Vinay Sharma.

Time: 8 pm

At: Standup Labs, Spenta Building, Khar West



Cost: '299

Saturday

On the right lines

Read >> As reading faces a challenge in this digital age, introduce your child to the world of books. The Wonderleaf Club inspires kids over the age of five to read, interact and discuss with peers. Apart from silent readings, it also hosts language enrichment and creative writing sessions.

Time: 3.30 pm



Cost: '500

Sunday

Anyone for pasta?

Cook >> Learn the art of nailing doughs, rolling four different kinds of pasta by hand, and jazzing it up with three sauces, under the guidance of Le Cordon Bleu chef Divesh Aswani. Studio Fifteen’s latest session will help you craft cavatelli, fagiolini, fusilli al ferretto and farfalle pasta at home.

Time: 4 pm



Cost: Rs 1,770

