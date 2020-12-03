Search

Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Updated: 03 December, 2020 12:08 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Photo for representational purpose
Thursday

Moving reality
Dance >> Jainil Mehta from the USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance, Los Angeles, will bring a three-day improvisational dance therapy session. Slide into your comfort wear as music helps you identify and appreciate objects that inspire movement.
Time: 9 pm onwards
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: '1,200

Angad Singh Ranyal

Friday

Funny for real
Comedy >> Zoom shows are great to relieve stress. But they cannot match the energy of a live show at a comedy club. Looking to relive the experience? Head to Khar for a socially distanced show featuring Angad Singh Ranyal (in pic), Jasmeet Singh Bhatia and Vinay Sharma.
Time: 8 pm
At: Standup Labs, Spenta Building, Khar West
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: '299

Saturday

On the right lines
Read >> As reading faces a challenge in this digital age, introduce your child to the world of books. The Wonderleaf Club inspires kids over the age of five to read, interact and discuss with peers. Apart from silent readings, it also hosts language enrichment and creative writing sessions.
Time: 3.30 pm
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: '500

Divesh Aswani

Sunday

Anyone for pasta?
Cook >> Learn the art of nailing doughs, rolling four different kinds of pasta by hand, and jazzing it up with three sauces, under the guidance of Le Cordon Bleu chef Divesh Aswani. Studio Fifteen’s latest session will help you craft cavatelli, fagiolini, fusilli al ferretto and farfalle pasta at home.
Time: 4 pm
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: Rs 1,770

First Published: 03 December, 2020 10:48 IST

