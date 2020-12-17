Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Thursday

Body language

Workshop: An actor's body is their most valuable instrument. Learn how to physically meld your body into the character you're playing during this workshop, conducted by Arpit Singh, a theatre practitioner and Kalaripayattu (in pic) artiste, as a part of Thespo 22.

Time 9 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 499

Friday

Clean laughs

Comedy: Some comedians thrive on cuss words, punctuating their sets with them. Others might have raunchy routines that are unsuitable for kids. But Rajat Chauhan's virtual set isn't like that. His jokes are clean and family-friendly, so bring your folks at home together to share light moments.

Time 9.30 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 499

Saturday

Jingle bells ring in Bandra

Festival: It's impossible for a true-blue Mumbaikar to not associate Christmas with the Queen of the Suburbs. In typical 2020 fashion, a group of Bandraites is attempting to recreate the magic of Bandra during Christmas via an online initiative, through a series of daily lives featuring cooking, music, comedy, and DIY crafts.

Time 8 pm

Log on to facebook.com/bandrachristmas

Sunday

Pump up the jam

Gig: Zaeden is a musician who's flown the Indian flag at big-ticket electronic festivals including Tomorrowland in Belgium and Marenostrum in Spain. Catch him in action at an online concert that promises to bristle with energy.

Time 8 pm

Log on to jiosaavn.com

Cost Rs 199

