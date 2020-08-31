Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Things To Do This Week (Aug 31-Sept 4)

Monday

Dance Class: Bollywood Dance Workout with Dancamaze

Dancamaze is offering live dance sessions every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday on its Instagram page. Instructor Eshna Chopra guides you through an intense cardio workout to popular Bollywood music.



When: 5 PM

Where: Dancamaze’s Instagram Live





Tuesday

Art Workshop: Rajasthan Studio hosts a traditional hand painting workshop from Gujarat- ‘Mata Ni Pachedi’, translating to “behind the mother goddess”, is a ritual cloth painting. The workshop sheds light on the intriguing art form and gives you the opportunity to try your hands at it with their specialized artist.



When: 4:00 PM

Where: Zoom (DM Rajasthan Studio on Instagram)

Wednesday



Screening: White Wall Screenings

This one is for the movie connoisseurs. White Wall Screenings hosts online screenings of curated short films on their Instagram page. The screenings are followed by a live Q&A session with the filmmakers and team. This week, they are showcasing the movie Aadat which is about the troubles faced by a loving couple when the husband’s personal issues start affecting their relationship.



When: 6 PM

Where: White Wall Screenings Instagram Page





Thursday

Talk: Fashion and Design Innovations in a Conscious Age



Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) and Avid Learning collaborate on presenting a panel discussion detailing the practices adopted by professionals that are aimed towards a more sustainable future. Viability of environmentally focused material, afterlife of products, and conscious consumption will be discussed by Fashion Designer, Vaishali Shadangule, Lead – Sustainable Fashion at IMG Reliance Darshana Gajare, Design Consultant and Stylist Ekta Rajani, and Fashion Journalist, Author, Sujata Assomul.

When: 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Where: Zoom (Register on Avid Learning’s website)

Friday



Stand-Up Comedy: RelationShit Advice ft. Rohan Joshi, Sorabh Pant, and Bhavish Ailani

Raunaq Rajani hosts this panel show where he invites three of his friends (and comics), who read aloud questions from the agony aunt column of a newspaper. They do what we as a society do best- give unsolicited advice. Viewers can expect a lot of roasting, roasting, and bad advice of the highest quality.



When: 2 PM

Where: Zoom (Log onto Insider)

