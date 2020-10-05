Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Things to Do This Week (Oct 5- Oct 10)

Monday

Dance Class: Contemporary Dance Online



Attakkalari brings to you regular classes in Classical Dance, Contemporary Dance, and Kalarippayattu from its studios to the comfort of your homes. You can opt for different level according to your experience- beginner, intermediate and advanced. The class is aimed to help in widening the spectrum of motion and has elements of Kathak and Kalaripayattu in addition to Ballet.

When: 7:00 PM

Where: Zoom (Buy Tickets on Book My Show)



Tuesday



Comedy: 1 AM Comedy Open Mic

The Comedy Ladder brings you a midnight stand-up comedy show for all the night owls out there. Performers include Aditi Mittal, Andy, Abbas, Ritabrata, and Neha. The perfect show to break your Netflix binge for.

When: 1:00 AM

Where: Zoom (Buy Tickets on Book My Show)

Wednesday

Fitness Class for Kids: Active Club - Physical Activities for Kids at Home

The Active Club is an initiative by Sportz Village, which is an online interactive platform targeted at keeping kids active indoors and developing their skills holistically. It has been increasingly tough for parents to keep their children occupied and cope with their energy levels. Expert instructors can engage with kids and help them in their daily physical activity.

When: Multiple Time Slots

Where: Zoom (Register on Book My Show)



Thursday

History Talk: The Frere Fountain

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) and Museum Society of Mumbai present a talk on ‘The Frere Fountain: The Centre of Urbs Prima’. ‘Urbs Prima in Indis’ (first city of India) is inscribed on a plaque found outside the Gateway of India and refers to Mumbai. Rajan Jaykar will discuss the Flora Fountain which is heritage monument and its historical context in the city. If you are a history enthusiast, this one is not to be missed.

When: 5:30 PM

Where: Zoom (Register on docs.google.com/forms)

Friday

Fitness Class: RedMat Pilates

A 40-minute online class conducted by RedMat Pilates, is a fun way to hit your fitness goals. Internationally certified women instructors bring to you Mat Pilates and Barre workouts suitable for beginner as well as advanced levels. Mat Pilates comprises floor exercises which one does regularly for core strengthening and toning while Barre Pilates is a mix of Ballet and Pilates suitable for weight loss.

When: 10:15 AM and 6:00 PM

Where: Zoom (Buy Tickets on Book My Show)

