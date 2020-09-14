Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Things to Do This Week (Sept 14- Sept 18)

Monday

Poetry Reading: Hindi Diwas Celebrations with Ila Arun reading Ramdhari Singh Dinkar

Like every year, this year also Surnai Theater and Folk Arts Foundation is going to mark Hindi Diwas with a special program. On this occasion, noted dramatist, writer, actress, and singer Ila Arun and actor Abhishek Pandey will conduct a reading of the works of the renowned Hindi poet, Dr. Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar'. Some pieces of his historical volume 'Rashmirathi' will be read and along with his other famous poems. Dogri's popular writer Mrs. Padma Sachdev will share some of her personal experiences with the poet

When: 6 PM

Where: Surnai Theatre’s Facebook Live



Tuesday



Talk: Understanding the change in approach to auditions in Post-Lockdown

Actors in Practice, an organisation working with young actors to help them shape their craft, is presenting a talk about the changing approach to auditions in the present post-lockdown time. Casting director Kunal M. Shah and actor- anchor Lipi Goyal discuss changes that have happened in the industry, what to expect in the near future and how to navigate unchartered waters.

When: 8:00 PM

Where: Zoom (Register on Insider)

Wednesday

Talk: The Future of Crafts Post-Covid

Avid Learning and Kalakaari Haath Inc. collaborate on presenting a talk conducted by the Founder-Director of Freedom Tree Design, Latika Khosla. She will discuss the future of crafts in the country post-Covid. She will also shed light on the important work that is being done by initiatives like Creative Dignity to help preserve age-old craft traditions, communities, and livelihoods to ensure that India’s craft legacy stays intact and flourishes during these challenging times.



When: 7 PM

Where: Avid Learning's YouTube



Thursday

Recital and Discussion: Mahabharata-The Origin



Kasa Kai Mumbai presents a recital of the epic- Mahabharata. A treat for those who are fond of mythology, the gripping experience will include the primary aspects of the epic- Pre – Bharata, Bharata Shantanu, Bhishma, Dhritarashtra, Pandu Vidhur - Pandavas' and Kauravas'. It is a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of this mythological epic. You do not have to compulsorily engage in conversations but are free to jump in and ask questions.

When: 10:00 PM

Where: Google Meet (Log onto Insider)

Friday

Workshop: A Basic Introduction to Tarot



Conducted by veteran Sumaa Tekur, this workshop is targeted towards anyone who is fascinated by tarot cards. If you have found yourself wondering how they work and interested to learn how to use them as a prediction too, this might be of interest to you. The workshop will cover myriad topics from the history of tarot cards, introduction to the tarot deck, the importance of visual storytelling, and the impact of tarot. You will learn how to maintain your own set of cards and how to use the cards for healing and meditation.

When: 4 PM

Where: Zoom (Log onto Insider)

