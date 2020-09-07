Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Things to Do This Week (Sept 7- Sept 11)

Monday



Mental Health Talk: Support Group to share thoughts and emotions

The pandemic has many of us going through a rollercoaster of emotions with isolating highs and lows. Launched by We Are All Mad Here (WAAMH), ‘Madness Anonymous’ is a support group that aims to provide a safe space to people who wish to share their emotions and thoughts. It is an excellent opportunity to open up and share your concerns and receive the support you might be yearning for.



When: 7 PM

Where: Zoom (Log onto Insider)



Tuesday

Art Workshop: Paintology is offering an online workshop on knife and brush painting. The one-on-one session will be conducted by an artist who will guide you. It is a beginner level workshop with no previous experience mandatory and you will learn basic knife painting techniques.

When: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Where: Zoom

Wednesday

Dance Class: Bollywood dance by Team Naach

Popular for their dance YouTube channel, Team Naach teaches fun, easy, and diverse choreographies to enthusiasts all over. In this session, instructors will teach you their first Bollywood style routine. You don’t need to be a skilled dancer, all you need to do is let go and enjoy the process.

When: 7 PM

Where: Zoom (DM Team Naach on their Instagram)



Thursday

Caricature Workshop: How to draw caricatures

Design workshops is offering this beginner-level workshop on drawing caricatures. The session will include an introduction to caricatures and their differences from portraits. You will study the basic forms behind facial features and understand how to exaggerate them. You will learn different techniques of drawing caricatures.

When: 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Where: Zoom (Log onto Insider)

Friday

Theatre: 'One on One - Unlocked' by Rage Productions

The monologue series comprises ten lockdown monologues through which nine playwrights share their perspectives and experiences during the 150 days of solitude. The playwrights share their introspective, isolating, and illuminating thoughts via monologues which vary from the heartwarming to the hilarious.

When: 8 PM

Where: Log onto Insider

