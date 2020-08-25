Mid-Day Mumbai Guide: Things to do this Week (Aug 25-Aug 28)

Tuesday

Talk: Raagmala

Raagmala is presented by the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sanghrahlaya (CSMVS) under the ongoing ‘Museum on Wheels’ initiative. Get a taste of the world of Indian classical music with celebrated musician, Ayaan Ali Bangash as speaks with Rohini Ramnathan. He takes us through his musical lineage and experience, introducing us to the subtle notes of the sarod and sharing with us how it has shaped generations of his family.

Enjoy a virtual tour of his ancestral home, Sarod Ghar, which stands today as a museum of Indian classical music.

Where: CSMVS YouTube channel

When: 6 PM

Wednesday



Talk: ‘Women Musicians of Rajasthan’



The panel discussion on Women Musicians of Rajasthan is led by Ayla Joncheere, Priyamvada Golcha, and Divya Bhatia. The panellists will discuss how female musicians are reclaiming their positions in the public domain. Over the last decade, many of them have returned to performing in public forums defying social stigmas. The discourse will include obstacles faced by them and the significance of music festivals and cultural organisations in creating a change.



Where: Zoom

When: 5 PM



Talk: The Art Economy in Covid

As we stay cooped up in our houses we often rely on art for our sanity. Art keeps us afloat, but how are artists staying afloat? Gallery owners Priyasri Patodia, Sanjana Shah, and Tarana Khubchandani chat about the state of Art Economy in the current scenario.

Where: Mumbai Midtown Arts Collective’s Instagram Page

When: 6 PM

Thursday



Talk: Fate and Fortune of Indian Languages: Language, Language Policy and Education



Hosted by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), the lecture is aimed at exploring the functions of language and its relationship with the community and society. The keynote speaker Prof. Kapil Kapoor will discuss at length the assumptions, constructs, and policy initiatives following the english medium of instruction introduced by the British.



Where: Register in advance via their official website and you will receive a Zoom link

When: 4 PM



Stand Up: "Metro Cities and Arranged Marriages"



A stand up hosted by Me Kalakaar on "Metro Cities and Arranged Marriages" featuring a number of popular artists.

Where: Zoom

When: 7 PM

Friday

Talk: Jazz in India

Presented by the National Center for Performing Arts (NCPA), it is the last in a four part series- ‘Let’s Talk Jazz’. Music journalist Narendra Kusnur sheds light on the journey of jazz in India and the many kinds of fusion jazz. The talk is aimed at those who’re new to jazz to familiarise them with the basics.

Where: NCPA’s Facebook Page

When: 5:30 PM

