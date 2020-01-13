Mid-day photo editor Ashish Rane wins best photo award at Mumbai Moments 2020

Mid-day photo editor Ashish Rane won the best photo award at Mumbai Moments 2020, which features some of the best photos clicked by senior Mumbai photographers. The event was attended by Deepika Padukone who unveiled the 2020 calendar and inaugurated the photo exhibition. She also honoured the winners of the Mumbai Moments Excellence in Photography Awards 2020.

Ashish Rane was joined by wife Manisha, kids Akash and Yatharth as he accepted the award from Deepika Padukone at the event held in South Mumbai.

Ashish Rane was felicitated by Deepika Padukone at the Press Club of Mumbai. Pic/Ashish Raje

Deepika Padukone also received an award from mid-day political editor and Mumbai Press Club Chairman Dharmendra Jore.

Mumbai Moments, a journey that started in 2001, is in its 19th year now. This year’s selection made by a distinguished jury comprises of Vinay Dhumale - Filmmaker, writer and director, Aliefya Vahanvaty – Former journalist and copy editor, Master’s in Photojournalism from the University of Westminster and has been ex Assistant Photo Editor, Open magazine and Pankaj Upadhayaya, Resident Editor, Mumbai Mirror.

