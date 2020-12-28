Readers enlist life lessons from 2020

Spend time wisely

2020 has taught me to re-examine my priorities. I have realised that for me, health, family, and my loved ones take top place. Everything else is transient. As the Bhagavad Gita says, 'What is yours today belonged to someone else yesterday, and will belong to someone else the day after tomorrow. You are mistakenly enjoying the thought that this is yours. It is this false happiness that is the cause of your sorrows'. In a world where nothing is certain, it is important to spend your time wisely and be humble.

Akhil Kumar, boxer

Set a routine

This year has taught me the importance of being able to adapt and the need for balance. As an entrepreneur, I was involved in launching a company in the midst of the lockdown. We must be able to look for opportunities and innovate. As a working parent, I've found that it is important to lay down some structure in your routine and for your child — this can give you the time and peace of mind to manage your multiple responsibilities. Finally, it is important to not be too hard on yourself and to stop chasing an ideal; instead, do the best with what you have.

Fatema Agarkar, educationist and founder of Agarkar Centre of Excellence

Adaptability is key

In June and July, when my school closed for our summer break, I suddenly had a complete void in my daily routine. I couldn't go out, socialise, or do anything productive. However, I realised the importance of keeping up your momentum and not letting yourself slide into complacency — this can rapidly escalate into a downward spiral. It is important to have an adaptive mindset, to create opportunities. During these months, I decided to seek other meaningful pursuits.

Salil Jain, student

Be grateful

This year has taught me the importance of gratitude. In the past, I would often fail to acknowledge my own happiness because I would always focus on my problems. I have learned to appreciate the present for what it is and to be grateful for everything I have. This also gives me the fortitude to face tough times and know that they too shall pass.

Aaron Sequeira, songwriter

Perspective matters

This year has brought about a marked change in my perspective on problems. In 2020, we've been called upon to make defining decisions at the spur of the moment, with no data at hand. This is completely unlike how we would usually operate. In turn, I have realised that many challenges that may have seemed critical in the past are not that urgent or all-consuming after all.'

Niranjan Nakhate, co-founder of Frapp

Humility is important

The pandemic has humbled all of us as human beings. We often take in our achievements and worldly accomplishments. This year has reduced us to the basics and to rethink our realities. As a professional, I have become much more empathetic to my patients' needs. Watching pregnant women being refused admission to hospitals and having to run from pillar to post to deliver safely was heart-wrenching. I have realised the immense importance of having a social support system, the importance of touch, conversations, and gatherings in ensuring mental wellbeing.

Dr Vaishali Joshi, senior gynaecologist at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital

Let creative juices flow

The most crucial lesson I've learned this year is that constraints breed creativity and that disruptions can take you much further than the regular course. My company created and released our first lockdown show, where we shot with actors in their own homes, using their own cell phone cameras. We could have never imagined that this was possible; but now we know we can. 2020 has taught me to think disruptively and creatively.

Gourav Rakshit, COO of Viacomm 18

Keep Plan B ready

Professionally, I've found that my clients are increasingly investing in their personal wellbeing and spaces, and are trying to incorporate elements that will make them more independent and resilient in case of contingencies. There is a growing awareness about the importance of having a Plan B, so you are prepared for the unpredictable. This stems from all of us looking inwards, and understanding what is important to us. On the personal front, this year has helped me to bond more strongly with my children and prioritise the time I spend with them instead of only focusing on my clients and deliverables.

Rajiv Parekh, founding partner at Red Architects

