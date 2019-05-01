mid-day readership shoots up by 29 per cent: Look who made it happen

Thank you for the love

mid-day readers - Tabu, Kubbra Sait and Ajit Agarkar

My lunch-time reading is via mid-day. It gives me news about a city that I love, the place where I live. It is a habit for me. And I'm delighted that the habit is growing.

Amish

Author

The little snippets, the colourful spottings, the easy-to-read information is what gets my day going. Thank you for celebrating me, as we celebrate you today.

KUBBRA SAIT

Actor

I get a whole bunch of newspapers every day, but the first one I pick up is mid-day. It has information, and even the gossip is not malicious.

SUNIL SAMPAT

Jazz historian

It's 'local-ness' is its strength. The culture pages are a big part of my life, and through mid-day, I learn of the oddball things happening in the city that reflect its soul.

QUASAR THAKORE PADAMSEE

Theatre director





My grandfather ran Goa's first daily, the Heraldo and they'd say that the Goan breakfast would not be complete without coffee and Heraldo. For me, it's the same with mid-day. It's true, careful and conscientious about the city. That's what makes me a devoted reader.

GERSON DA CUNHA

Former adman, author and actor

mid-day spells news that's not sensationalised. Its local history and heritage features are extremely well-researched.

FLEUR D'SOUZA

Historian and academic

My dad and I would fight over who'd read it first. I like it for its fresh news.

SALIL ANKOLA

Cricketer-turned-actor

I've been reading it for decades since I arrived in Mumbai. It holds a special place in my heart due to its impactful content.

SONU NIGAM

Singer

It's been a part of my life since I came to this city 25 years ago. I like the fact that it covers various aspect of city life, and the entertainment coverage is not restricted to Bollywood.

ONIR

filmmaker

It offers excellent coverage of issues that affect the common Mumbaikar, as well news about animal welfare and heritage that are dear to me.

ABODH ARAS

CEO, The Welfare of Stray Dogs

It has consistently been the voice of Mumbai: bold, alert, and vibrant in its approach, comprehensive in coverage, and inclusive in scope. It is as much a part of the city's ethos as vada pav. It's indispensable.

MURZBAN F SHROFF

Author

My mornings begin with mid-day. I get a sense of what's going in the city thanks to the paper.

FARAH KHAN

Choreographer-filmmaker

Congratulations! I'm not surprised since mid-day is a source of wholesome news, including that from the entertainment world.

TABU

Actor

It's a racy, spicy and interesting read with good design, easy to consume content.

D SIVANANDHAN

Former DGP, Maharashtra

It's been on my personal Top 10 list of newspapers forever. It always the first to support the cause of the public. mid-day used to carry the photo of a half-nude Mate. When I wrote in, objecting, the then editor published a picture of a barely dressed male mate. I love the irreverence of the paper.

RITU DEWAN

Developmental economist

Desh ki khabar, videsh ki khabar, Mumbai, Bollywood aur sports ki khabar. I read it every day.

BAPPI LAHIRI

Musician

When I was a student of Sydenham, and later JJ, newspapers were only a source of news, but mid-day was a culturally relevant daily. It told me about music gigs in the city, the indie scene, and I was big on reading the sports section as well. It serves as a cultural marker and very much an essential part of the Bombay fabric.

SAM KULAVOOR

Graphic designer

I have been reading mid-day for three years. On Sundays, I get two copies — one to read and the other to keep clippings of relevant articles.

VANDANA SHAH

Advocate and social activist

Smart reporting, relevant topics and a lens on culture is what I enjoy. It's like having a best friend who is in the know of all the good things. Best taken with a cup of tea in the morning.

ROSHAN ABBAS

Television commentator

The new look layout is reader-friendly and packages a wider range of articles.

AJIT AGARKAR

Cricketer-turned-analyst

mid-day dares to cover not just the superstars of Mumbai, but also everyday Mumbaikars who are trying to make a difference.

TINA NANDI STEPHENS

Photographer and Love Your Parks co-founder

mid-day covers Bombay, and thoroughly. The arts and lifestyle are particularly well documented. It's my go-to publication when I need to know what's happening in the city.

ANIL KABLY

Restaurateur

