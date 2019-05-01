mid-day readership shoots up by 29 per cent: Look who made it happen
Thank you for the love
My lunch-time reading is via mid-day. It gives me news about a city that I love, the place where I live. It is a habit for me. And I'm delighted that the habit is growing.
Amish
Author
The little snippets, the colourful spottings, the easy-to-read information is what gets my day going. Thank you for celebrating me, as we celebrate you today.
KUBBRA SAIT
Actor
I get a whole bunch of newspapers every day, but the first one I pick up is mid-day. It has information, and even the gossip is not malicious.
SUNIL SAMPAT
Jazz historian
It's 'local-ness' is its strength. The culture pages are a big part of my life, and through mid-day, I learn of the oddball things happening in the city that reflect its soul.
QUASAR THAKORE PADAMSEE
Theatre director
My grandfather ran Goa's first daily, the Heraldo and they'd say that the Goan breakfast would not be complete without coffee and Heraldo. For me, it's the same with mid-day. It's true, careful and conscientious about the city. That's what makes me a devoted reader.
GERSON DA CUNHA
Former adman, author and actor
mid-day spells news that's not sensationalised. Its local history and heritage features are extremely well-researched.
FLEUR D'SOUZA
Historian and academic
My dad and I would fight over who'd read it first. I like it for its fresh news.
SALIL ANKOLA
Cricketer-turned-actor
I've been reading it for decades since I arrived in Mumbai. It holds a special place in my heart due to its impactful content.
SONU NIGAM
Singer
It's been a part of my life since I came to this city 25 years ago. I like the fact that it covers various aspect of city life, and the entertainment coverage is not restricted to Bollywood.
ONIR
filmmaker
It offers excellent coverage of issues that affect the common Mumbaikar, as well news about animal welfare and heritage that are dear to me.
ABODH ARAS
CEO, The Welfare of Stray Dogs
It has consistently been the voice of Mumbai: bold, alert, and vibrant in its approach, comprehensive in coverage, and inclusive in scope. It is as much a part of the city's ethos as vada pav. It's indispensable.
MURZBAN F SHROFF
Author
My mornings begin with mid-day. I get a sense of what's going in the city thanks to the paper.
FARAH KHAN
Choreographer-filmmaker
Congratulations! I'm not surprised since mid-day is a source of wholesome news, including that from the entertainment world.
TABU
Actor
It's a racy, spicy and interesting read with good design, easy to consume content.
D SIVANANDHAN
Former DGP, Maharashtra
It's been on my personal Top 10 list of newspapers forever. It always the first to support the cause of the public. mid-day used to carry the photo of a half-nude Mate. When I wrote in, objecting, the then editor published a picture of a barely dressed male mate. I love the irreverence of the paper.
RITU DEWAN
Developmental economist
Desh ki khabar, videsh ki khabar, Mumbai, Bollywood aur sports ki khabar. I read it every day.
BAPPI LAHIRI
Musician
When I was a student of Sydenham, and later JJ, newspapers were only a source of news, but mid-day was a culturally relevant daily. It told me about music gigs in the city, the indie scene, and I was big on reading the sports section as well. It serves as a cultural marker and very much an essential part of the Bombay fabric.
SAM KULAVOOR
Graphic designer
I have been reading mid-day for three years. On Sundays, I get two copies — one to read and the other to keep clippings of relevant articles.
VANDANA SHAH
Advocate and social activist
Smart reporting, relevant topics and a lens on culture is what I enjoy. It's like having a best friend who is in the know of all the good things. Best taken with a cup of tea in the morning.
ROSHAN ABBAS
Television commentator
The new look layout is reader-friendly and packages a wider range of articles.
AJIT AGARKAR
Cricketer-turned-analyst
mid-day dares to cover not just the superstars of Mumbai, but also everyday Mumbaikars who are trying to make a difference.
TINA NANDI STEPHENS
Photographer and Love Your Parks co-founder
mid-day covers Bombay, and thoroughly. The arts and lifestyle are particularly well documented. It's my go-to publication when I need to know what's happening in the city.
ANIL KABLY
Restaurateur
