Mid-Day readership shoots up by 29%

national

Look who made it happen

Tasneem Mehta,

Honorary director, Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum

mid-day's interest in people and their stories brings out the USP of Mumbai. There is a strong focus on art and culture, which is so important for the health and development of the city. The coverage of heritage and Mumbai's historic architecture, streetscape and artistic evolution is exceptional.

Prahlad Kakkar,

Ad filmmaker and director

mid-day has a very responsible editorial policy that doesn't subscribe to knee-jerk news, and verifies facts. That is why I find the paper to be a good read. It helps me catch up with substantial news.

Ranjit Hoskote,

Poet, cultural theorist, curator

What's incredible about mid-day - it's an image that comes to my mind - is that it can be both a periscope and a kaleidoscope. There's a way in which, as a publication which focuses on the life of Mumbai, it has a 360-degree view that is critical and enquires into what's happening in the city, but it also celebrates the cultural life of the city.

Annie Dube,

Consul General of Canada in Mumbai

I congratulate mid-day for its continued success in Mumbai. We believe all media must be free and independent to achieve true #PressFreedom.

Richa Chadha,

Actor

mid-day is an iconic newspaper for every Mumbaikar. Congratulations, guys.

Ajoy Mehta,

BMC commissioner

I like and read mid-day for its candid and straight reporting.

Jerry Pinto,

Sahitya Akademi Award winner, author

I have read mid-day since

it was born, many, many mid-days ago. I have always enjoyed its perkiness, its zest and its unparalleled coverage of the city. Keep up the good work and get thee to the distant suburbs where stories are low-hanging fruit.

PS: Love the cartoons

Rohini Salian,

Advocate, former Special Prosecutor for NIA

mid-day keeps a hawk's eye on issues that impact the Mumbaikar. It covers the city like no one else. I like that they focus not just on the newsbreak, but follow stories to their logical end.

Sumeet Vyas,

Actor-writer

mid-day has been a friend since high school. I wasn't a newspaper reader until I came across the mid-day Mate, and graduated to reading about current affairs. And so, whenever I feature in mid-day, I feel like a celebrity.

CH. Vidyasagar Rao,

Governor of Maharashtra

Since coming to Maharashtra as Governor, I have read mid-day regularly. It has maintained it's own unique style of sharing news and views. I especially enjoy reading articles on history and heritage of Mumbai, sports, music and culture. I also follow Mr Manjul's political cartoons with keen interest.

Karan Patel,

Actor

I've been reading it for years, and I love the content. It is easy to process and to the point. I wish you greater readership.

Parijat Shukla,

Scientist, Bureau of Indian Standards

I like it for its issue-based reporting. In recent years, while most mainstream media platforms have crawled when asked to bend, mid-day has remained steadfast in its courageous reporting, irrespective of the position and power of people or parties reported on.

Atul Khatri,

Stand-up comedian

I have been reading mid-day since the days of the Mate. It's a concise, compact and comprehensive paper.

Also Read: mid-day readership up by 29 percent: Thank you for the love

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates