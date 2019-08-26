mid-day senior scribe chosen for prestigious award

mumbai

Jore, a Nagpur University alumnus, started his career in 1992 at Lokmat Times in Nagpur and later worked at the Indian Express and Hindustan Times for around 10 years each, before joining mid-day in 2015

Senior journalist and political editor at mid-day, Dharmendra Jore, will be honoured with the Anil Kumar Memorial Award for his contribution to journalism during his close to 30 years in the profession. Vidarbha Gaurav Pratishthan and Nagpur Union of Working Journalists pick two eminent journalists for the award every year.

Interestingly, he extensively covered national and international sports among other beats during the initial years of his career, Jore said. "But, my primary interest was always politics. Although, I covered political events while reporting on sports, I began political reporting exclusively only two decades ago," he added.

Speaking on being selected for the prestigious award established in 1987, Jore said, "Generally, I don't apply for journalism awards, although I have received a few from the Media Federation of India and institutes in Mumbai. What's good about this award is that it is accorded to journalists for their activism in the field."

"I'm not a conventional activist, but have contributed to journalism through the wide range of my work. I've taken up battles against the police, corporates, and for freedom of press. The institutions, which give this award, have recognised the journalist-activist in me," said Jore, who is also the chairman of the Mumbai Press Club.

The award is named after Anil Kumar, who was a poet, journalist and a popular figure in central India. It includes a memento and a cash prize of R21,000. It will be handed over to Jore and another senior journalist Joseph Rao at a ceremony in Nagpur on September 13.

