mid-day Stays committed to provide credible and verified news to 100 million plus readers amid COVID-19

While the entire world is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, getting newspapers at home has also become one of the biggest concerns. In order to ensure readers get their daily dose of credible information and updates, mid-day, Mumbai’s leading newspaper, rose to the challenge and overnight ramped up alternate modes like e-paper, newspaper PDF, whatsapp etc. mid-day, Gujarati mid-day and Inquilab have been successfully sharing news every day with 100 million readers across the country throughout the lockdown.

In addition to their existing reader database, mid-day and Gujarati mid-day partnered with 40+ brands like Axis bank, Paytm, MyGate, Hyundai, BMW, Carnival Cinemas, Exchange4media to share city news with their respective customer database in a digital format and on their phones. As a consequence mid-day.com has witnessed a huge surge in traffic and consumption of content, post the lockdown was announced. If we compare the week before lockdown to the last week, there has been a whopping 95 percent growth in Page views and 25percent more users visiting the website. The engagement rate that is the time spent on the website by a user like pages per session has grown by 58 percent and a 16 percent growth in session duration was seen (Source: Google Analytics). It has been observed that readers are not just reading news related to Covid-19 but also entertainment and lifestyle related updates.

Rachna Kanwar, COO, Digital Media, Jagran Prakashan Limited said, "We are glad that we could reach out to a wider audience across the city and beyond Mumbai, through our e-paper, PDF’s, email, whatsapp. The Midday group across all its 3 publications has a Total Readership as per IRS 2019 of approx. 22 lacs. With this initiative we were able to reach 5 times that number and I would like to thank all brands that have partnered with us to spread credible, reliable news to their database amidst these tough times. Also the surge in the numbers of our website visits and engagement rate, ratify that there is definitely trust associated with mid-day. We are certain that Mid-day has and will continue to be the voice of Mumbai.”

Through the day, readers can stay up to speed with developments on mid-day’s site and social media handles, and tune in to Radio City, where the newsroom’s seasoned team of reporters and editors share real-time information. mid-day stays committed to bringing its readers, unbiased, comprehensive, and latest news on Mumbai. Because if it’s happening in Mumbai, it is in mid-day #madeinmumbai.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news