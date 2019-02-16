mid-day Trophy: Highland Empress rules

other-sports

Rehanullah Khan-trained four-year-old filly wins coveted mid-day Trophy

mid-day's CEO Sandeep Khosla (centre) presents jockey Pradeep Chouhan the mid-day Trophy, as Jiyaji Bhosale (extreme left), Zeenia Lawyer, trainer Rehanullah Khan, owner Nazir Shaikh, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, mid-day's executive editor Tinaz Nooshian and Vishodhan Shah, GM marketing, Ruparel Realty (extreme right) look on at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse yesterday. Pic/Sameer Markande

The Rehanullah Khan-trained Highland Empress (Excellent Art - Meohmy) galloped to glory in the mid-day Trophy, the prime attraction of yesterday's seven-race card held under the floodlights.

In the hands of jockey Pradeep Chouhan, the four-year-old filly, owned by Nazir Shaikh, moved up fluently to overtake the leader Fire Flame (SA Amit up), snuffed out the spirited bid of Lord Commander (A Sandesh up) who tried to go with her stride for stride approaching the distance post, and thwarted the late assault of Chosen One (Neeraj Rawal up) to earn the winning sash.

At the wire, Highland Empress posted a narrow but decisive neck verdict over Chosen One, who had started off tardily and was completely out of contention, before putting in an incredible gallop to get menacingly close to the winner.



Jockey PS Chouhan guides Highland Empress to the mid-day Trophy win at Mahalaxmi Racecourse yesterday. Pic/Bipin Kokate

First taste

Interestingly, all three veteran professionals - trainer Khan, jockey Chouhan and owner Shaikh - won their first ever mid-day trophy yesterday. "I am thrilled to win this race," Nazir Shaikh told mid-day in a chat after the race. "I am also happy for the filly as this is her second victory. I am hopeful there will be more in store," he added.

Problem baby

Trainer Rehanullah Khan chimed in to explain why the joy of winning the mid-day Trophy was so special. "We picked up this filly from the Poonawalla farms," he said. "We had very high hopes. Unfortunately, she developed a wind problem as a baby, and had to undergo surgery, which naturally put limitations on her performance. That's why this mid-day Trophy win is so special."

Jockey Pradeep Chouhan said he was confident of winning. "I had ridden her last time. But that was a race in which the use of whip was not allowed. She needs a bit of a whip, so I knew she had a better chance today," he told mid-day.

When asked if he had any specific plan going into the race, the winning jockey added, "Not really, she [Highland Empress] likes to settle off the pace, so I kept her in mid bunch, and I knew our main rival [Lord Commander] stops when put under pressure, so I was not worried when he tried to challenge. Yes, it's true my filly was on her reserve fuel in the last part when Chosen One was gaining ground, but my instinct told me we would make it - and we did!"

