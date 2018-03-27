mid-day's report card on dance show mentors

From culling out the best dancers to making it an entertaining fare, it's not easy to play mentor. So do the panellists have what it takes? mid-day prepares a report card



Anurag Basu, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Geeta Kapoor

Indian television is seeing a string of dance reality shows. While the contestants are the life of such series, the judges too play a pivotal role.

Lara Dutta - 5/10

High Fever Dance Ka Naya Tevar claims to be not just about dance, but relationships too. After every act, Dutta emphasises how beautifully each relationship is presented. On an episode, she got emotional about a nanad and bhabhi displaying their closeness through an act, and went on to talk about motherhood. We're scratching our heads over what this has got to do with dance.

YAY: Is spontaneous

NAY: Goes overboard with emotional talk

Chitrangada Singh - 5/10

While she adds glamour to DID L'il Masters, her judging skills are questionable. Considering she is trained in kathak, one expects her to offer constructive opinion on classical dance forms. Singh claims she came on board to connect with masses while waiting for a film offer. That says it all.

YAY: Raises glamour quotient

NAY: Offers no expertise

Anurag Basu - 6/10

A judge on the recently concluded Super Dancer Chapter 2, Basu admitted that he lacks the technical know-how to be a judge on a dance show. However, what he lacks in dancing jargon, he makes up in cinematographic views and comic timing. The director showcases his inner child on the show and keeps the laughs coming — with or without the help of a scriptwriter.

YAY: Perfect comic timing

NAY: Lacks technical know-how of dance

Shilpa Shetty - 7/10

Shetty's banter with her co-judges adds to the entertainment value of Super Dancer. Her “superrrr se bhi oooperrr” comment is repetitive, but she strikes the perfect balance between understanding the technical nuances of an act and maintaining the emotional quotient. Bringing her A-game in terms of style, she is one of the most glamorous judges on television.

YAY: Stylish, entertaining

NAY: Her exaggerated reactions to contestants' stunts are repetitive

Geeta Kapoor - 9/10

Having judged several seasons of Dance India Dance and now, Super Dancer, Kapoor has mastered the art of constructive criticism. She is also a natural at dealing with children. With her 25-year-long experience in choreography, Kapoor makes sure to talk about both, the performer and the mentor behind the act.

YAY: Offers constructive criticism and insight into dancing

NAY: Her impromptu shayaris are cringe-worthy

Marzi Pestonji - 8/10

A skilled choreographer, Pestonji aka 'Udi Baba' is fair, knowledgeable and a taskmaster as a judge on DID L'il Masters. Though he fits the bill of a dance show judge, Marzi's jokes often fall flat, courtesy his poor comic timing.

YAY: Brings experience and expertise to the table

NAY: Lags behind in entertainment quotient

Siddharth Anand - 4/10

There have been several reality shows headlined by non-dancer judges, but they brought something to the table. However, the DID L'il Masters judge offers little in terms of expertise. The lack of chemistry with his co-judges adds to our boredom.

YAY: Bonds with children effortlessly

NAY: His attempts at rapping fall flat

Ahmed Khan - 7/10

Given his three-decade-long association with dance, Khan understands the craft like no other and often deconstructs new styles showcased by the contestants on High Fever... Unfortunately, he too appears to concentrate more on the emotional thread of the narrative to rake in TRPs.

YAY: Enlightens viewers about dance forms

NAY: Is a softie as a judge

Dana Alexa - 8/10

The LA-based dancer is trained in hip-hop, jazz, tap dancing and ballet. Her style quotient surpasses Lara Dutta's, so does her knowledge about the art. Alexa has a sharp eye and notices the subtlest of moves.

YAY: Sharp eye for detail, refreshing style

NAY: Easy to please

