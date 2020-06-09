Mid-day's Vishal Singh on surviving COVID scare and the brave medics he witnessed first hand

Like most journalists, mid-day reporter Vishal Singh, too, has been on the field, covering the COVID-19 pandemic since March. Like other journalists, Singh, too, took all precautions as he went around and met people while covering this unprecedented crisis. He got himself tested as advised in mid-April and early May and the results were negative. But, in the third week of May, Singh developed a fever, his health deteriorated, and he found himself on the other side as a COVID-19 patient, fighting for his life.

Every moment of his 14-day stay at the King Edward Memorial Hospital (KEM) was frightening, as he lay in a ward where he saw bodies wrapped in plastic frequently, as people succumbed to COVID-19. He was admitted on May 23 and discharged on June 5 after testing negative. Here is Singh's account:

In my first few days in the hospital, I witnessed patients screaming for attention, and some dying on beds nearby. I had only seen such scenes in movies. I started panicking. But covering the pandemic for the past few months helped me understand that no matter what, I would have to stay away from negative thoughts to win this battle."

I am grateful to a doctor who encouraged me to fight, saw medical staff work round the clock to save patients, and met a patient who waved at me to ensure that I keep up my spirits, only to learn as I readied for discharge, that he had died.

I have more than gratitude for every doctor and medical worker and urge the government to take better care of them for they are sacrificing everything for this city and its people.

My ordeal began in the third week of May. I had returned from field work when I felt a little uneasy and feverish. The next morning my doctor advised me to take some medicines and concluded that it was a normal flu. I left the clinic without the remotest thought that it could be COVID-19. However, by evening I was completely exhausted. The doctor told me to get some blood tests done. When the tests for dengue and malaria were negative, the doctor told me to get a COVID-19 test. My health started deteriorating and I was short of breath. On May 23, a civic officer saw my blood report and suggested I get oxygen administered as the level was dipping. I was rushed to the hospital by a friend and my brother on May 23.

'I crashed on the floor'

When we reached KEM Hospital near my residence in Lower Parel, the casualty ward had more than 20 patients. Many of them were out of breath, some were screaming in pain. It made me nervous, and the lack of oxygen made me feel dizzy. I crashed on the floor. After more than one-and-a-half hours of paperwork, I managed to get a bed in the casualty ward.

Having reported on medical negligence at government hospitals, I was sceptical. But despite all efforts, I could not get a bed in a private hospital. I was admitted to the COVID-19 ward and put on oxygen.

Doctors had detected pneumonia but thankfully my fever had disappeared. I was worried about my family members. I live in a joint family of 10, including my aged parents, six-month-old son and six-year-old daughter.

My family members did not tell me that my brother had tested positive and all of them had been shifted to a quarantine ward and our apartment was sealed.

Chaos in the ward

I was admitted in Ward No 21, it had 45 beds attended by one doctor and two nurses round the clock. People were screaming from every corner of the ward. The doctor and nurses were in PPE.

I was almost semi-conscious for half of next day. The medical staff was exhausted and it took them a while to respond to emergencies.

Shifted to the ICU

After more than 24 hours, as my condition deteriorated, I was shifted to the ICU Ward No 4 that had around 34 beds. The only question on my mind was whether I would recover. Within three to four days as I started feeling better, I saw a patient wrapped in plastic every day in the ward. My hope of getting better was diminished.

Doctor Santosh Salagare, in-charge of the COVID-19 ward, came to check on me. The doctor had noticed that I was getting nervous. He said to me, "The patient on the bed in front of you is 75, and he is recovering well. You too will get well soon.

His kind words gave me a reason to stay positive.

After eight days of treatment, my breathing improved and the infection in my lungs cleared.

I was shifted from ICU to the General Ward, but saw some critical cases around me. The man on the next bed, who was also on oxygen waved at me. He asked me about my health and also told me that he was recovering well.

The night at this ward was a nightmare. The beds had cockroaches and bedbugs. The fan was on, yet it was hot. The toilets were unhygienic and had broken doors. There were 45 patients in this ward with three nurses and a doctor, who used to escort patients to the toilet.

Mixed emotions

On June 5, I won the battle against COVID-19 after testing negative. I was discharged and was to quarantine myself at home.

When I was signing my

discharge papers, I found that the man next to my bed had died. The man who waved at me and ensured that I remained in high spirit, had lost the battle.

'Doctors and nurses working day and night'

According to Dr Hemant Deshmukh, dean of KEM Hospital, they have a total of 14 wards for COVID-19 patients. "There are seven ICU wards, the remaining seven are General Wards. In the General Ward also, we have made such arrangements that the less serious patient can get oxygen on every bed. Our doctors and nurses are working day and night to get the patients the right treatment. It is generally seen that people are afraid to touch the patients of COVID-19, but our doctors and nurses wear PPE kits and move these patients, even take them to the toilet if needed."

