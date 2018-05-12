Mid-air collision averted between IndiGo-Air Deccan planes

According to IndiGo, its flight 6E-892 (CCU-IXA) that flew from Kolkata to Agartala was involved in an RA (resolution advisory) incident with a non-scheduled operator, on May 2, 2018 while descending for landing at Agartala



Representational Image

The country's civil aviation regulator DGCA is said to be investigating a May 2 incident, when two aircraft belonging to IndiGo and Air Deccan flew in close proximity to each other over Bangladesh's airspace.

According to IndiGo, its flight 6E-892 (CCU-IXA) that flew from Kolkata to Agartala was involved in an RA (resolution advisory) incident with a non-scheduled operator, on May 2, 2018 while descending for landing at Agartala.

"IndiGo aircraft was at the prescribed air level. IndiGo pilot followed SOPs and thereafter reported the matter to Agartala ATC and the company. Matter has been reported to the regulator and is being investigated," the airline said in a statement.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever