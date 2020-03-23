MID-DAY: Bringing you news in extraordinary times
Important announcement for our readers
Dear readers,
With the state government putting in place restrictions on movement as a precautionary measure to tide over the challenging times we find ourselves in, we are prioritising the safety and well-being of our vendors and deliverymen.
We will continue, of course, to bring you credible, verified and well-researched news and entertaining features, Monday through Sunday, like we always have.
Mid-day's team of experienced and committed journalists across expertise and beats continue their work on the ground to keep you up to date with the latest developments so you don't miss a thing. Because if it's happening in Mumbai, it's in Mid-day.
Here's where you can find us:
Read us in the newspaper format at: http://epaper2.mid-day.com
Keep up to speed with breaking news at: https://www.mid-day.com
Follow us on Twitter @mid-day
The newspaper will be back at your home soon.
Editor
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe