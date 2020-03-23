MID-DAY: Bringing you news in extraordinary times

Search

Updated: Mar 23, 2020, 07:12 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Dear readers,
With the state government putting in place restrictions on movement as a precautionary measure to tide over the challenging times we find ourselves in, we are prioritising the safety and well-being of our vendors and deliverymen.

We will continue, of course, to bring you credible, verified and well-researched news and entertaining features, Monday through Sunday, like we always have.

Mid-day's team of experienced and committed journalists across expertise and beats continue their work on the ground to keep you up to date with the latest developments so you don't miss a thing. Because if it's happening in Mumbai, it's in Mid-day.

The newspaper will be back at your home soon.

Editor

