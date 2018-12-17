mid-day campaign: Cathedral and John Connon School makes school bus mandatory to avoid traffic

national

In order to ensure fewer vehicles in the lanes outside school, administration has made school bus service compulsory for students

With vehicles and school buses parked on both sides of the lanes, only a single line of traffic can pass through, leaving no room for vehicles coming from the opposite direction. Pics/Bipin Kokate

It is a mad 35-40 minutes outside Cathedral and John Connon School near the Bombay Gymkhana just after it gets over for the day. Narrow lanes, double-parking of cars, Metro work on both ends of the road and movement of school buses create a chaotic situation outside the premises, which often becomes a matter of concern for the school authorities.

What adds to the chaos is the presence of two more schools – J B Petit School and Alexandra School – and Siddharth College in the same area. However, amidst all the rush, the 158-year-old school has been trying its best to ensure students' safety.

Bus service

The administration has made it mandatory for students to avail the school bus service to ensure lesser number of vehicles in the area. In case a parent wishes to pick up the child from school, he/she has to notify the authorities in advance and get an approval from them. Also, if a driver or servant is sent for the same, the person needs to show the authorised letter at the gate; only then the child is allowed to leave.

School speaks

Principal Meera Isaacs said, "The school has 52 buses, but all can't be parked in the same lane. We also have staggered timings so that students don't come out at the same time. Availing the school-bus service is mandatory to ensure fewer cars outside. We also encourage car-pooling. As the school is right inside a commercial centre, the traffic issues are unavoidable"

