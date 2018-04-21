mid-day editorial: Ad hoc measures will ruin trust in BMC

Yesterday, this paper ran a report about a Colaba building, which had a toilet within its premises, that was demolished by the BMC, despite there being a court order for a stay on demolition

Yesterday, this paper ran a report about a Colaba building, which had a toilet within its premises, that was demolished by the BMC, despite there being a court order for a stay on demolition. This toilet had existed for over five decades and was tucked away within the building premises on the ground floor. The civic authorities were spurred into action after a resident, who was well aware of the toilet and has two flats adjacent to it in the building, complained that the toilet was illegal.

If the building plans could not show the toilet and it is illegal, the BMC is within its right to demolish this. Yet there has to be proper communication and the BMC officials must be aware of the stay. Why did they smash a toilet in direct contravention of the stay order? They needed to at least take heed of the order, which the residents had, when they were demolishing the structure. The BMC has to desist from misplaced and robotic zeal, even though taking action against unauthorised construction is absolutely necessary and justified.

While demolishing, the civic authorities have to see that they do not damage another part of the structure, which is perfectly legit. They cannot smash and break in an ad hoc manner, damaging side walls or roofs that will collapse or weaken the building. Wanton havoc cannot be wreaked during a demolition drive. It is not the BMC that is going to pay for the damage caused by the demolition.

A while ago, when a fire engine made its way into Priyadarshini Park at Napean Sea Road citing a court order, a park gate was damaged in the process while the engine was driven in. It is the myopic action at times, and roughshod behaviour that results in the widening of trust chasm between Mumbaikars and the civic authorities.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates