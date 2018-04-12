mid-day editorial: CWG should be a learning platform

The Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, Australia, have produced some rousing wins for India and given sports fans reasons to cheer

The Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, Australia, have produced some rousing wins for India and given sports fans reasons to cheer. Currently, India stands near the top, though not at the top of the medals table, in the multi-sport extravaganza. We will be looking at the second half unfold with interest, till the Games culminate on April 15.

India was expected to bring in a clutch of medals at these Commonwealth Games with aficionados bullish on Indian athletes’ prospects in weightlifting and shooting, especially traditional strongholds for India. In a country where cricket and cricketers are deified, it is always refreshing when the focus shifts to other sport. India is making concerted attempts to develop into a multi-sport nation, so every medal here is one more step in an arduous journey, where we are still beginners.

Let us cheer about the results so far, but it is important to see Commonwealth results in perspective. There is a huge gap in standards between the Commonwealth and the Asian Games, the latter of course dominated by the sporting powerhouse of China. The formidable Koreans and Japanese have proved too tough for India in several disciplines. The Commonwealth is notches below, so great results at the Gold Coast by India may not equal to medals against tougher competition.

We do have sporting powers like Australia and England in the fray, so our athletes can take back something in terms of experience from there. International platforms also help give athletes a mental edge and there is no taking away from the Indian achievement. Yet, for an accolade hungry country, still cutting her sporting teeth in global competition, the Commonwealth should not spell complacency. It should be a learning and springboard for greater things.

